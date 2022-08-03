BOLCKOW, Mo. — Beginning Aug. 13, Randall Myers will teach free trapping classes on the basics of cable restraints in Bolckow.
Myers, who works in animal control, has been trapping for 51 years. He has taught similar classes before for the Missouri Trappers Association.
“I’m trying to get the younger generation or other generations interested in it,” Myers told The Forum.
The Missouri Department of Conservation no longer offers a course on this information because participation was lacking. Without the class, those who wish to use cable restraints often learn improper practices.
Myers’ goal is to get people interested and teach them to trap legally and properly.
“If it’s done properly, you don’t hurt animals,” he said.
Each class will focus on parts that make up a cable restraint, how cable restraints work, set locations, things to look for when making sets and the Missouri state law. Myers will not demonstrate how to build cable restraints.
Classes will start at 9 a.m. on the following Saturdays: Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22. The classes will last around two hours, depending on how many questions participants would like to ask.
Reservations are required, as there is room for only 15 people per class. To reserve a spot in one of the classes, call 816-294-7856 after 4 p.m.