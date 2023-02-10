Mental Health Board donation
The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board accepted its first official donation during its regular meeting held on Feb. 2 at the Nodaway County Courthouse in Maryville. Clarence Green, interim president of Northwest Missouri State University, hands the $250 check to board secretary Sarah Marsh. The donation came from the Northwest University Police Department’s inaugural Raymond L. Ottman Community Service Award, named for longtime UPD member Ray Ottman. The award was given to Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice in December for his work in forming the mental health board. Rice requested that the money that came with the award instead be donated to the board. From left to right are board members Linda Rice and Carol Reidlinger, Green, and board members Marsh, Sherri Kinsella, Katie Walter, Shelby Wood and Sherri James.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board last week shared new details about a plan in partnership with Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and the St. Francis Foundation to put telehealth stations in every public school district across Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.

As reported in The Forum last week, part of the annual gala funds raised by the St. Francis Foundation will be used to put the stations — a large monitor and camera system — in each public school district in the four-county area that participates in the cooperative mental health board. Other grant funds from a partnership with the University of Missouri-Kansas City will also be used for the initiative.

