MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board last week shared new details about a plan in partnership with Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and the St. Francis Foundation to put telehealth stations in every public school district across Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
As reported in The Forum last week, part of the annual gala funds raised by the St. Francis Foundation will be used to put the stations — a large monitor and camera system — in each public school district in the four-county area that participates in the cooperative mental health board. Other grant funds from a partnership with the University of Missouri-Kansas City will also be used for the initiative.
At a meeting of the mental health board on Feb. 2, Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice, who has served as an adviser to the board and was the leader behind its creation, said that each county commission whose county is represented on the board — Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth — quickly agreed to his request for startup funding.
Rice made trips to each county government last month to propose a plan that asked each commission to contribute an amount of money that was proportional based on population, just like the board’s representation.
Rice said the Nodaway County Commission agreed to $40,000, Holt to $12,000 and Gentry and Worth to $6,000 each.
“Everybody said yes, and everybody was fantastic about it,” Rice told the board.
All the funding is set to come from county American Rescue Plan allocations.
The Nodaway County funding will be used to pay for the remaining costs associated with the telehealth stations, while the rest of the money will be used for administrative costs, like paying attorney fees and setting up a bank account for the board.
The board also unanimously passed a motion supporting the initiative to install the telehealth stations.
Other mental health board notes
- The board approved a contract with attorney Bev Jones, of Rock Port, who was integral to the board’s creation and wrote its bylaws.
- The board continues to work toward a planning grant through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration that could be used to pay the salary of a full-time director.
- Board members decided that regular meetings will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and will rotate among the member counties. The next meeting is set for March 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Holt County at a location to be determined.