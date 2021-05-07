25 years ago
- Once again the Maryville Parks and Recreation Department will provide reduced-price season passes to Village Youth Foundation to the Maryville Aquatic Center give to children who complete a community service project.
Peggy Schieber, representing Village Youth Foundation, made a proposal to the board, which was very similar to last year’s. Village Youth Foundation has set up a day for the children to complete their community service work requirement. That day is May 28.
The children also are required to write a letter to the Park Board explaining what they had to do to receive the swim pass. Also a child and parent has to sign the pass, as a way of showing they will follow the rules.
15 years ago
- The Nodaway County Health Department Board of Trustees met for their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. A group of area citizens attended the meeting with concerns about the county health ordinance and the Confined Animal Feeding Operation that has been proposed for Nodaway County.
Joe Baumli addressed the Board with concerns from a number of area residents — both those in favor of the public health ordinance and those against it.
“The general consensus of every single person I have talked to is that nobody wants a CAFO in their neighborhood,” Baumli said.
Baumli went on to say that at this time there are 25 farms that would fit into one or the other of the number classifications given by the public health ordinance. His suggestion was that the numbers could possibly be changed a bit to facilitate those already involved with livestock production.
Baumli suggested that existing farms could be “grandfathered in” with the numbers they now have and allow them to continue operating unless they change in numbers.
He suggested CAFOs with animal numbers from 1,500 to 2,000 should not be allowed to come into the county.
“We need to put emotion aside,” Baumli said. “We need to get the facts and I think people will be reasonable. We all live in the same county. We need to get along.”
- Northwest Missouri State University’s public radio station, KXCV/KRNW-FM, symbolically entered a new era Tuesday when workers toppled its original 500-foot antenna tower.
It took only seconds for the tower to come crashing down in the university-owned field on the north end of campus, where it had stood since 1970. The slender steel structure has been replaced with a 600-foot tower erected late last year on the R.T. Wright University Farm north of Maryville.
Equipped with digital antennas, the new tower permits KXCV to transmit CD-quality audio to anyone using a digital receiver, some of which are designed to receive more than one “stream” of programming from the same station.
5 years ago
- A Burlington Junction woman escaped injury late Thursday morning after inadvertently driving her Chevrolet Impala sedan through the large plate glass display window of the Treasure Island Thrift Shop, 105 E. Fourth St. on the Maryville square. Maryville Public Safety identified the driver as Kay Nicholas of Burlington Junction. The cause of the accident was unavailable, pending completion of a report by Maryville Public Safety Officer Ken Garner, who worked the mishap. Police said the incident occurred about 11:10 p.m. The car completely shattered the window, an adjoining doorframe, and part of a low brick wall.
Structural damage to the storefront appeared minimal. Shop owner Alice Wong, who arrived on the scene several minutes after the crash, said she had closed the store in order to pick up a friend at the airport in Kansas City, and that no one was inside at the time of the accident. “I’m so glad no one was hurt,” Wong said. The car plowed through the window with considerable force, and an officer at the scene said the vehicle’s tires left acceleration marks on the sidewalk.
- As expected, the Maryville City Council this week approved a resolution stating its intent to seek Community Development Block Grant funding that would be used by SSM Health St. Francis Hospital to partially fund a proposed new preschool and childcare center.
If approved, the grant through the Missouri Department of Economic Development could provide up to $1 million for the $3.2 million center, which is to be built on the hospital campus.
Additional funding is proposed from the sale of $250,000 in Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits and internal support through the St. Francis Hospital Foundation. Cindy Sons, who serves as director of the existing SSM Health St. Francis Preschool and Childcare Center, said the proposed facility will have three times the footprint and serve twice as many children as the current 3,000-square-foot building, which was built in 1986 and is in need of significant repairs and upgrades. Sons said if sufficient funding is unavailable for new construction, St. Francis might consider shutting the center down.