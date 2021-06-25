5 years ago
- City Council members toured the Maryville Public Safety headquarters Monday prior to their regular twicemonthly session at City Hall.
Leading the tour along with MPS Director Keith Wood was Rick Kuhl of Williams, Spurgeon, Kuhl & Freshnock, a Kansas City architectural firm commissioned by the city to create a needs-assessment study for the combined fire and police station, a converted grocery store located at 222 E. Third St.
Following the tour, Kuhl summarized his firm’s report for the council during the regular meeting, and said the existing facility, built in the 1960s and converted to its present use nearly 40 years ago, fails to meet the “current facility standard” for fire and police operations in a number of ways.
Many of the concerns, he said, revolve around a lack of security and limited space, which forces multiple functions to be carried out in a single room.
15 years ago
- A health ordinance centered around confined animal feeding operations is still in existence through the Nodaway County Health Board.
It is not, however, endorsed by the Nodaway County Commission.
Commissioners Bob Westfall, Bob Stiens and Lester Keith on Friday passed a resolution that repeals the ordinance, refusing to concur with the adoption of the ordinance, declaring the ordinance void and saying that the ordinance shall have no force and effect in Nodaway County. …
According to their understanding of the law, passage of the health ordinance had to be jointly approved by the commission and the health board, the commissioners said.
“For it to be joint, we had to believe in it, and we didn’t believe in it,” Westfall said.
The health ordinance came about after a CAFO was proposed to be built in west Nodaway County by Advance Pork Systems LLC of Marshall. Doyle and Sheila Gray of Burlington Junction have been opponents of the proposed CAFO for a few months — Doyle Gray served on the county commission’s task force looking at the ordinance as one of the four members who supported the decree.
“The commissioners can assert anything they want,” Doyle Gray said. “It’ll be decided by the courts at this point.”
25 years ago
- At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning a boat ramp built by the City of Maryville officially opened on the east shore of Mozingo Lake.
With heavy spring rains the last two years, Mozingo Lake was full a year ahead of schedule; and to accommodate the demand, the City of Maryville is allowing boaters on the lake.
“The lake filled up a year before we thought it would,” (City Manager David) Angerer said. “This is so far ahead of pace.”
100 years ago
MUST BE CAREFUL
- Sheriff Says People Are Unduly Excited Over “Prowler” and Warns Against Promiscuous “Gun Toting” By Citizens
That people in the east part of the city are unduly excited over the “prowler” who has been reported several times to the police and to the county authorities, is the belief of Sheriff Steve A. Roach and C.F. McCaffrey, prosecuting attorney. “The citizens are getting excited, have begun to carry guns and someone — probably an innocent person — is going to get shot, if the people don’t cool off” said Sheriff Roach today.
“No one has ever seen the prowler well enough to give a decent description of him,” says the Sheriff, “and I’ve hunted down enough clues in the last week to begin to believe that there isn’t any such person.”
The “prowler” has been reported at several homes in east Maryville for the last week and both the city and county authorities have been working on the case but no clue to the identity of the supposed “Peeping Tom” has been found.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the June 28, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.