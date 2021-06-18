5 years ago
- Construction of a long-awaited hotel at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park officially got under way Thursday afternoon as local officials, along with representatives from developer Boulders Inn & Suites, picked up a dozen gold-painted shovels and turned over a few pounds of ceremonial earth.
The 40-room hotel — a key component in the park’s 20-year master plan — is being privately developed by Iowa-based Boulders in conjunction with a group of local investors, Boulders Inn Maryville, and carries an estimated cost of $3.2 million.
Boulders CEO Tim Stuart said more than half the capital needed for the project was put up by the Maryville investment organization, which is organized as a separate limited liability company.
Stuart said he expects construction to last through the late winter or early spring of 2017, and that the lodge’s opening will coincide with completion of a $4 million publicly financed conference center that is to contain a new golf course clubhouse and pro shop, restaurant, and banquet facilities.
At 19,000 square feet, the hotel will be slightly more than half the size of the 30,000-square-foot center.
15 years ago
- Four Nodaway County men are proud of the work they’ve done over the past few months.
There were hundreds of hours spent focusing on confined animal feeding operations and the Nodaway County Health Board’s ordinance that followed suit. And they’re just half the members of the Nodaway County Commission’s special task force asked to look into possible changes within the ordinance.
They’re trying, they say, to amend the ordinance to help local farmers instead of it being a hindrance.
“Throughout this process, we tried to take the emotion out of it,” said Terry Ecker, who with colleagues Mike Kinman, Kevin Rosenbohm and Kevin Barmann met with commissioners Wednesday morning.
The foursome presented a written report on the group’s recommendations concerning possible changes or upgrades to the health ordinance, which was enacted in March. The seven-page document spells out a list of ideas they hoped would be part of any changes made.
“This document is basically what we’re doing … putting in writing the things that came about during our discussions,” Ecker said. “These are things that could be good for agriculture.”
The task force disbanded after its June 6 meeting, with all eight members recognizing no consensus would occur.
25 years ago
- A manufactured explosive device, made of a plastic soda container injured a five-year-old child at an apartment complex, located in the 500 block of East Seventh in Maryville, Saturday evening.
The child was carrying a plastic soda container to the trash when he dropped it, causing it to explode.
Maryville Department of Public Safety Director Keith Wood said the bottle contained aluminum foil and either muramic or sulfuric acid, which chemically react together causing an explosion. …
The child was treated and released at the St. Francis Hospital & Health Services emergency room, according to Wood. …
A similar incident was reported to Public Safety, following the explosion which injured the child. …
Wood said that within the last two weeks a sanitation collector had a trash bag explode when it was picked up. The incident occurred at the same apartment complex as the more recent explosion.
Two other incidents involving similar homemade bombs being placed in mailboxes have also been reported to Public Safety within the last year, Wood said.
As a warning to the community, Wood suggested that if a pop container is found with materials other than soda, the individual should call Public Safety.
100 years ago
SHOES AND HOSE ARE TAKEN FROM BEE HIVE STORE
Local Shoe Company is Robbed of Stock Worth About $350 Some Time Last Night
NO CLUES TO THE THIEVES
Loss Not Discovered Until 7 o’Clock This Morning — Thieves Entered Through Back Door — Only Best of Stock Stolen
Men’s shoes and hose to the amount of about $350 were stolen from the Bee Hive Shoe store in Maryville last night by thieves who gained entrance to the building through the back door. At a late hour this afternoon there had been no arrests in the case. Both county and city authorities are working on the case. They are of the opinion that the job was probably done by local talent.
The robbery was not discovered until about 7 o’clock this morning when W.A. Miller, proprietor of the store, opened up for business. … The back door, through which the thieves entered the building, was standing open. The door had been opened by the thieves kicking in a panel and throwing the bolts.
The thieves were evidently discriminating since they took only the very best shoes and hose in stock.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the June 22, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.