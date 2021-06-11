5 years ago
- Beginning Monday the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport will face a 105-day closure for a $3.4 million rehabilitation project of the 4,600-footlong concrete runway as well as the northernmost of two connecting taxiways.
“During the duration of those 105 days, no airplane traffic will occur,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said. “Staff will be using this closure as a period to make upgrades to the airport, including general maintenance.”
Heiland went on to say that one of the biggest changes upon the airport’s reopening will be that the airport manager operations will be run out of the terminal building with the hangar building being used for private offices.
“When pilots or the general public visit, they will go to the terminal building where the counter will be staffed,” he said.
As for the pilots who have their planes stored at the airport, many have decided to leave their planes parked for the summer, while a few have temporarily relocated to accommodating airports in the area.
Included in the project is the installation of new runway and taxiway lights, a new wind cone and associated electrical wiring and fixtures.
15 years ago
- As clouds threatened and rain drops showered the green hill just west of Mozingo Lake dam Saturday morning, enthusiasts waited patiently to participate in the 13th annual Nodaway Radio Control Model Airplane Club’s Fun Fly.
The Fun Fly took place at the Peter Jackson Memorial Field.
Flyers from Maryville and as far away as Branson and Lancaster, Kan., brought several types of radio-controlled model planes to enjoy the summer day, show their flying skills and enjoy visiting with those involved in the hobby.
25 years ago
- Reverence to the flag and those who have fought to protect it was the focus of a Flag Day Ceremony hosted by the Maryville Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 760, Friday on the Nodaway County Courthouse lawn.
Richard Flanagan, exalted ruler of the Maryville Elks, welcomed the small group and talked about the purpose of the day which is to honor the flag and give special recognition for all who have served in previous conflicts and wars.
Perry Courtney and Charles Walker of the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100 made the presentation of colors followed by Kermit Goslee, leading knight of the Maryville Elks, leading the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Mike Thompson, Tiler of the Maryville Elks led the invocation.
- Getting on a bandwagon of Missouri municipalities and counties, the Maryville City Council unanimously voted Monday night to place a one-and-one-half cent use tax on the August ballot.
The use tax was found unconstitutional by the Missouri State Supreme Court March 26, ending a statewide effort to collect the .015 percent tax on interstate sales.
City Manager David Angerer said the use tax creates a level playing field for local businesses, when competing against mail-order and out-of-town suppliers, who have been selling goods and services tax-free.
The City of Maryville had been collecting between $60,000 and $65,000 annually, since the General Assembly imposed the use tax and the Department of Revenue began collecting in July 1992, according to Angerer.
Maryville also was collecting about $31,000 a year on the use tax from the Mozingo Recreation Tax, Angerer said.
100 years ago
- SECOND DISTRICT S.S. CONFERENCE WAS A HUMMER
“Best Meeting I Have Ever Attended Outside of Maryville,” Says G.B. Roseberry Today.
OFFICERS FOR YEAR RE-ELECTED
Homer Carmichael Heads the District — Older Boys and Girls Council is Organized with Stanley Ferguson President.
“It was the best and most enthusiastic meeting which I have ever attended in Nodaway County outside of Maryville,” said G.B. Roseberry this morning in speaking of the Sunday school institute which was held for Nodaway and Atchison townships at Burlington Jct. last night.
“While those who attended were full of pep they didn’t let that pep run into tomfoolery, and they got down and did some really serious work after the banquet, which will go far toward making the work of the Sunday schools in that district effective,” continued Mr. Roseberry.
The Sunday school officers from four churches — the Methodist and Baptist of Clearmont and the Methodist and Christian of Burlington Jct. — attended the meeting last night. The Nodaway County Sunday School Association uses the district institute as a method of getting at the people who do the real work in Sunday school.
Mr. Roseberry says that this county is the only place in the state where this method is used the others using the convention method where but little constructive work is done.
