5 years ago
• A massive storm system rolled through northwest Missouri early Thursday, downing power lines, damaging buildings and crops, upending grain bins, and leaving streets and yards littered with shattered trees and fallen limbs.
In addition to lightning and some rain, the National Weather Service reported straightline winds in excess of 55 mph. Local gauges recorded varying precipitation ranging up to 0.9 of an inch.
Most of Maryville was without power for about two hours after the storm hit around 4 a.m. Isolated outages caused by downed lines continued into the afternoon.
Kansas City Power & Light spokesperson Courtney Hughley said that 50,000 households and businesses lost power throughout the utility’s service area, which extends from northeastern Kansas to the Iowa line and eastward to Marshall in north central Missouri. …
Getting everyone’s lights back on was expected to take at least through Thursday, Hughley said, and possibly longer.
15 years ago
• A fire at the Williams Recycling plant on North Main Street was contained to one building at the operation Wednesday night, but firefighters were still keeping a watchful eye (on) it Thursday.
Public Safety Director Keith Wood said the fire started among at least 70 bails of cardboard inside the structure. The tightly bound items made extinguishing the blaze difficult.
“Firefighters continued to attempt to extinguish it until about 10 o’clock” Wednesday night, Wood said. “Then because there was still some smoldering, they decided it wise to babysit it all night.”
And as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Wood said, the bails were still smoldering.
“Because of the nature of the fire, it will continue to smolder until it burns itself out,” he said. “There are no other structures being compromised by letting it burn, and the removal of the bails would be difficult, if not impossible, at this stage.”
25 years ago
• Two Maryville male juveniles have been referred to the juvenile officer after having allegedly entered a home and shot a firework at a resident before escaping with about $40 in change.
The type of firework used in the assault was not indicated in the Maryville Public Safety report and the officer who investigated the incident was not immediately available for comment.
The victim of the assault was not seriously injured.
100 years ago
HAWKS LEAVE THE CITY
Family Who Have Been Making Trouble Made to Leave Today
Mr. and Mrs. Kiser Hawk are leaving Maryville for parts unknown, taking their family with them. Mr. and Mrs. Hawk are leaving at the urgent request of Mayor F. P. Robinson, who today paroled them from fines of $100 each assessed yesterday on charges of disturbing the peace. The Hawks, who have been making a good deal of trouble for city officials lately, promised to leave the city and not return while Mayor Robinson is in office when they were paroled from paying their fines.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the July 12, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Forum.