5 years ago
Maryville Public Safety and Northwest Missouri State University officials confirmed Monday night that a first-year student attending the Missouri Academy of Science, Mathematics, and Computing drowned that evening at Mozingo Lake, the city-owned reservoir east of Maryville.
Authorities identified the victim as Jae Won Lee, 16, a first-year student at the Missouri Academy from Seoul, South Korea.
MPS officers, state troopers, campus police, and other first responders were called to the scene around 8 p.m. after the victim was discovered missing. They received assistance from the Red Oak and Clarinda, Iowa, search and rescue and dive teams.
Kenny Hamman, incident commander for the Midwest Regional Dive Team, said the first diver entered the water at 9:29 p.m., and that Lee’s body was found two minutes later approximately 100 feet out from the beach in 7 feet of water.
The death is under investigation by the Nodaway County coroner’s office, Maryville Public Safety and University Police. No foul play is suspected.
15 years ago
When people ask Jean Davis of Maitland why she quilts, she explains that it’s because of the way she was raised.
“My grandmother was quite talented with a needle and so were several other women in the family,” Davis said. “My mother didn’t care to sew, but her sister was very skilled and it seems to me that one female in each generation has kept the sewing alive.” …
Davis said she was interested in sewing as a child. Her first experience with a sewing machine caused her a great deal of trouble. Her mother had been working at the sewing machine when she realized she needed to go outside to do some of her other chores. She told her daughters not to touch the machine while she was away.
But Davis couldn’t resist. As soon as her mother was out the door, she ran to the machine, sat down and started to make the stitches begin. The needle ran through her finger almost immediately.
Her sister ran to her aid and helped to turn the machine just enough to raise the needle and get it out of her finger. Her sister further helped her by “tattling” on her as soon as their mother came back in the house. And as expected, she was in trouble.
25 years ago
At less than one-half the cost of building a new water plant, the City of Maryville could expand the existing facility to meet future needs, according to a recent study.
Burns & McDonnell of Kansas City recently completed a study of the Water Treatment Plant for the City of Maryville. Don Novak, project manager for Burns & McDonnell, presented a report at the Maryville City Council meeting Monday night. …
“Mozingo Reservoir should be capable of handling any expected water demands for the region in the foreseeable future, perhaps until 2050,” the report concluded.
Novak said when the lake is full, it contains 8.5 billion gallons of water. He said this is an excellent water supply and should be the city’s main source of water because the water quality is more consistent than the 102 River. …
The current water treatment plant has a nominal rated capacity of 2.5 million gallons per day, yet this figure was eclipsed on eight occasions in 1995.
According to the study, moderate population growth of 0.5 percent annually, increase in consumption and added services of the prison will bring the maximum daily service demand to 3.5 million gallons a day by 2030. …
Novak said there would be an annual savings of $160,000 to expand the current plant rather than building a new plant over a 20-year period.
100 years ago
COUNTY VOTES YES ON ALL OF ELECTION ISSUES
Constitutional Convention Proposal Receives Majority of 419 Out of Total of 2,590 Votes
SOLDIER BONUS VOTE IS CLOSE
Amendment to Pay Road Bond Interest Out of Auto License Fund Is Most Popular in This County
… The constitutional amendment giving full citizenship to the women of the state was approved by the (county) voters by a majority of 478. If this amendment carries in the state the women will be politically the equal of the men. …
While the returns from over the state are coming in slowly, there is sufficient data to indicate that all of the proposals in yesterday’s election are safely carried except that giving full citizenship to the women. This last measure may be lost, St. Louis voting against it while giving the other proposals a majority of near four to one.
Northwest Missouri seems generally to have voted affirmatively on the four propositions, Worth County being the only one so far reported as voting against the constitutional convention.
Atchison County reports all measures carried by small majorities, Holt County voted affirmatively by almost two to one, Andrew County broken even with a slight advantage to the proposals, Gentry County carried the measures, but the vote is not available at this time. DeKalb County gave a 2 to 1 vote in favor of all four of the measures.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Aug. 3, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.