5 years ago
The Maryville City Council on Monday listened to a “mid-term project review” by representatives from Schneider Electric, a multinational company specializing in energy efficiency and automation commissioned back in April to conduct an “investment grade” audit of the city’s water meters.
Maryville’s drinking water delivery system contains just over 4,000 meters of various makes and models, many of which are at least 20 years old. About 2,400 of those meters, all of which must be manually read, are hooked up to homes and apartments.
Public Works Director C.E. Goodall and his staff have been discussing the possibility of a large-scale meter upgrade for some time, but thus far the city has lacked the funding to move forward.
But should the council accept the proposal currently being put together by Schneider, Maryville would replace all of its existing water meters using projected savings derived from more accurate, automated readings plus reduced costs related to materials, labor, and maintenance.
In other words, Schneider believes a significant number of existing meters are inaccurate, and that replacing them will increase monthly charges for customers who are currently under-billed.
15 years ago
It took just four days.
It might be 100 hours that saves lives, though.
Nodaway County Sheriff Ben Espey and Rep. Brad Lager, R-Maryville, met with Missouri Department of Transportation district engineer Don Wichern last Thursday to discuss the number of wrecks at two intersections along the U.S. Highway 71 Bypass.
The discussion, Lager said, centered around placing rumble strips on southbound Highway 148 and southbound Route CC as they come into a stop sign at the bypass. Rumble strips were also placed on Business 71 as it reaches the bypass.
25 years ago
The good news is the rampant rumors of planned gang violence in the Maryville area are false. The bad news is a group of about 25 local men and women have formed a gang who call themselves the X-Empt Cripps.
According to Maryville Public Safety Director Keith Wood, his office received many calls during the week of the Nodaway County Fair from residents who had heard rumors of gang violence for initiation, which would be carried out during the fair. The rumors ranged from planned drive-by shootings to sexual assaults.
“The community was in kind of a panic,” Wood said.
He noted although a gang does exist in Maryville, they have not been associated with any such violent activity. Wood explained that gang association is not illegal, only the activity which typically accompanies the groups.
Currently, between six and eight of the professed gang members have been incarcerated….
Some of those in jail are leaders of the gang. According to Wood there is a very structured chain of command within a gang, which is headed by the Og, followed by the Assistant Og.
100 years ago
BUSINESS TIDAL WAVE EXPECTED
Local Merchant Back from New York Buying Trip Says Retailers Are Buying Heavily
BARE KNEES ON FIFTH AVENUE
Bobbed Hair, Bobbed Skirts and Hosiery Rolled Down, Style Pointers from the Big Eastern Metropolis
That a real business boom is on is the opinion of Harvey L. Haines who returned this morning from a buying trip to New York City. Verifying late telegraphic reports to that effect, Mr. Haines told a Tribune reporter that the city is full of buyers from all sections of the country who are buying heavily for their fall and winter trade and that the general impression is that the business depression is over and a season of unequalled prosperity is at hand.
“Despite the high prices of labor and overhead expenses,” said Mr. Haines, fall goods are moderately priced and a wide range of new materials and styles to select from. Serges and tricontines have about had their day and Mr. Haines with his staff of sales people were busy unpacking for display a beautiful line of fall ready-mades in striking new materials.
The reporter tried to crib the names of some of the new fall materials, but while they were reeled off fluently by Mr. Haines, they were not available for newspaper use without considerable practice.
The stuff is decidedly nifty, though, and black is to be the prevailing color if one wants to be exceedingly up to date in their fall toggery. Black one piece dresses, coats, suits and fall sweaters will all have a real inning although there will be a variety of the usual staple colors for those who desire them.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the July 22, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.