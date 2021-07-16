5 years ago
If the immediate effects of Monday’s torrential rainstorms are a valid indication, Maryville’s inflow and infiltration eradication projects are apparently paying dividends.
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said Monday afternoon the improvements made along Peach Creek through the city have made a significant difference in the city’s storm water management.
“Peach Creek was running bank-full during the heaviest of the rains, but it did not top Cooper Street like it had in the past,” McDanel said. “And this was the first time I had seen the retention basin in the Walnut and Fifth Street area full.”
“And certainly, there was no damage to Cooper Street itself, like we had experienced in the past,” he said.
The drainage design at the south end of Peach Creek, near where it flows beneath South Hills Drive, has also been improved recently, and that has apparently contributed to a reduction in localized flooding, the city manager said.
“Several years ago the damage from this much storm water would have been much worse,” McDanel said.
The Peach Creek improvements are not the only contributing factor to reduced flooding within the city, however.
15 years ago
On a day that saw a rise in gas prices across the town of Maryville, the Murphy USA gas station in front of Wal-Mart covered up its gas price display.
The station wasn’t shut down or even out of gas but continued to sell its product for $2.84 a gallon like many other stations around Maryville.
When asked why the gas prices were covered up a clerk at the station said they were not answering any questions.
25 years ago
Citing such acts at the Mozingo dam as a firearm being discharged and a boat being launched, City Manager David Angerer told the Maryville City Council last night the city needs to keep control of its property.
During initial discussion of the Mozingo Recreation Plan, it was suggested by city administration the Council act rather quickly in adopting rules and regulations for Mozingo.
“Regulations need to be addressed quickly,” Angerer said.
Angerer reported he has been working with City Attorney David Baird on a list of rules and regulations, which are a combination of recommendations made by the Mozingo Recreation Advisory Board in the Mozingo Recreation Plan, and rules and regulations from Jackson County.
100 years ago
MARYVILLE INK SLINGERS PLAY COUNTER JUMPERS
Fast and Furious Five Round Base Ball Battle Last Evening
The first game of the season staged by the “Twilight League” was played at the fair grounds last evening between the newspaper men and the clothing men of the city.
The game lasted for five innings before Old Sol called the game by setting suddenly in the west, and resulted in a score of six to three in favor of the paste pot manipulators.
Parsons, who twirled for the printers, and Selecman, catcher, made a strong battery and much of the game was played between them and Miller and Lewis for the haberdashers, there being very little brilliant playing in the field on either side. Several very good pinch hitters were developed and one or two long swipes brought in the several runs recorded.
It is probable that another game will be played soon, as the cigar makers have already challenged the winners in last evening’s game.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the July 16, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.