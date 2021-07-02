5 years ago
The Executive Committee of the Missouri Peace Officers Association presented Marsha Martin with the Civilian of the Year Award Monday evening for her work and contributions through her charity, Ben’s Stockings of Hope.
The family attended the conference in the Lake of the Ozarks to accept the award for the charity, which was formed in honor of Martin’s son, Ben McIntyre, who was killed in a car accident in 2011.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award on behalf of Ben’s Stockings of Hope,” Martin said. “This charity is so much more than me. First and foremost, my family has provided me with support, help, and encouragement from the beginning. Ben’s brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents all participate and see this as a great way to honor Ben. We couldn’t do what we do and wouldn’t be able to continue to grow without the support and help from the community members, organizations, churches, and schools that assist with contributions, sewing, stuffing stockings, and distribution of gifts.”
15 years ago
For 118 years, the Hopkins Picnic has been a favorite weekend for residents of northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa. This weekend will be no different.
“I moved to Hopkins in 1952,” Josie Morehouse said. “I came here from Wisconsin and I had never witnessed anything like the Hopkins Picnic. You could hardly walk down the streets there were so many people. It’s like one, good, big, happy family.”
25 years ago
Started in 1950 by the Elmo Lions Club, the Elmo July Fourth Celebration continues to be strong 46 years later.
However, the celebration is now sponsored by the Elmo Community Betterment Club, following disbandment of the Elmo Lions. Prior to the Elmo Community Betterment Club sponsoring the celebration, West Nodaway Jaycees sponsored it for several years.
The Elmo July Fourth Celebration is also a benefit for the city park, on which it is held. The park is on land given to the City of Elmo, following the evacuation of the West Nodaway Junior High in 1975.
In 1989, an effort to build a city park on the land began. Elmo Community Betterment Club President Terry Ecker said more than $8,000 in donations have helped build the park, which has a basketball court, a jungle gym and a shelter house.
100 years ago
ED HAMMOND IS CHARGED WITH SELLING LIQUOR
Maryville Man Arrested Sunday on Bootlegging Charge — Trial in Police Court Tomorrow
CORN WHISKY AT $8 A QUART
Is Said to Have Sold Stuff to Geo. McKee and Earl Hayworth — Hammond Also Arrested by State on Same Charge
Ed Hammond was arrested Sunday afternoon by Chief of Police E.E. Tilton on a charge of selling intoxicating liquor to Earl “Pat” Hayworth, also of Maryville. He was arraigned before Mayor F. P. Robinson, pleaded not guilty and the case will come to trial at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning. He gave bond signed by George Hammond and Q.A. Gilmore for $1,000 for his appearance tomorrow morning. …
The liquor is alleged to have been sold to Hayworth and George McKee some time Sunday morning or just after dinner. It is said to have been pure corn liquor, evidently very recently distilled, and Hammond was said to be getting $8 a quart for the stuff. McKee was violently ill for several hours after drinking the concoction, but Hayworth didn’t show the effects as bad as his companion.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the July 5, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.