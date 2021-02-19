25 years ago
- A lone picketer paced the east entrance to the Maryville Treatment Center this morning, presumably protesting the use of non-labor workers by companies contracted to do work at the treatment center.
The man represented the Carpenters’ District Council Kansas City and Vicinity and declined to comment to the press directing questions to Lewis Seiter, business representative for the Carpenters’ District Council.
Seiter was unable to be reached by telephone this morning.
The picketer arrived on site of the treatment center around 7 a.m. carrying a sign which reads, “Eshenroder Assoc. has no contract with Carpenters’ District Council of Kansas City and vicinity AFL-CIO.”
According to James M. Weber, project manager for MTC, Eshenroder is a subcontractor under J.C. Construction. He said Eshenroder is working on the building alterations.
- In recognition of National Vocational Education Week, Feb. 11 through 17, Angela K. Redden has been named as the local winner of the All-American Vocational Student Awards Program.
Redden, a Maryville High School senior, is enrolled in Welding/Machine Shop II, Principles of Technology and agriculture classes at Northwest Technical School. She is the daughter of John and Alice Redden and is employed by Atkins Farms.
More than 3,000 students nationwide have been named as local winners, each to receive a $100 U.S. Savings Bond from SERVISTAR Corporation and Coast to Coast Stores Inc.
Redden now will advance to the state judging level. A panel composed of vocational education professionals from each state will select state winners. One winner from each state will be selected to receive a $500 U.S. Savings Bond and advance to the national judging round.
15 years ago
- Todd P. Graves, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, that a former employee of the Northeast Nodaway R-V School District pleaded guilty in federal court today to hacking into the district’s computer system.
Henry Curtis Underwood, 33, of Bloomington, Ill., pleaded guilty … this afternoon to the charge contained in a Nov. 17, 2005 federal indictment.
Underwood was employed as the district’s technology coordinator, but had been placed on administrative leave at the time of the offense. Graves explained that Underwood had been convicted of bank robbery in 1995 in federal court in Texas and sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison. But Underwood did not reveal his criminal history in his job application.
In the course of investigating a $200 theft from the Parnell Elementary School in December 2004, a Nodaway County Deputy Sheriff uncovered Underwood’s bank robbery conviction. …
By pleading guilty today, Underwood admitted that he established a remote connection to the district’s computer system on Jan. 29, 2005. Underwood used the unauthorized access to initiate a program that locked out or disabled every user of the system with the exception of the account “cunderwood” and the administrator’s account.
5 years ago
- It hasn’t exactly been beach shorts and sandals weather this week, but with temperatures reaching into the low 70s on Thursday it was easily one of the warmest February afternoons Nodaway Countians have enjoyed in years.
Jeff Bradley, a senior instructor of geology at Northwest Missouri State University who teaches meteorology courses, said yesterday’s high was probably short of a record. However, one has to go back a ways to find anything comparable.
According to the University of Missouri Extension Historical Agricultural Weather Database, the last time it was this warm at this time of year in northwest Missouri was in 2011, when the temperature hit 71 on February 17 and 68 on Feb. 20.
Other February warm spells occurred in 2006, when the high was 68 on Feb. 27, and in 2000, when the thermometer reached 68 on Feb. 24 then 70 four days later.
Last year on Feb. 18 the thermometer recorded a balmy 16 degrees above zero.
- After two years of preparation, including nearly a year of construction, Maryville’s new Pizza Ranch restaurant was to open today amid a growing retail development just north of the intersection of East First Street and the Highway 71 bypass.
Co-owners Joel Wissler and Gary Schenkelberg both attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the restaurant Friday, during which about 40 local business leaders representing the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce were treated to a selection of pizzas and the dining chain’s signature “chicken with all the fixin’s.”
Wissler, who has moved to Maryville from Carroll, Iowa, serves as the eatery’s general manager. Schenkelberg, who still lives in Carroll, is president of the corporation that owns the Maryville franchise.
“We are so excited to be a part of this community,” said Schenkelberg, adding that he and Wissler originally intended to locate the restaurant in St. Joseph but changed their minds after a series of positive encounters with local officials and businesspeople, including Josh McKim of Nodaway County Economic Development, City Manager Greg McDanel, and Mark Burnsides of Maryville East Side Development LLC.