25 years ago
- It’s time once again for Nodaway County residents to fill out assessment lists for another year.
According to Pat Nelson, assessor, people should note some changes to the forms, remember others implemented last year, and pay special attention to certain sections.
The section added this year is for computer equipment. Nelson said the section was created because so many people possess computer equipment of various sorts and value changes quickly.
“Everybody’s computerized anymore and with the technology advancing as fast as it is, PC’s and laptops become obsolete as soon as you buy them, so your resale value is zilch,” Nelson said.
15 years ago
- Ventria Bioscience Inc. will not relocate to the Northwest Missouri State University campus, ending a highly-praised partnership that had faced what turned out to be fatal setbacks in recent weeks.
Officials from both organizations announced over the weekend that they had terminated a “Memorandum of Understanding” signed in November 2004.
Northwest had hoped that Ventria would be the anchor tenant in the university’s Missouri Center of Excellence for Plant Biologics. But despite Ventria’s withdrawal from the project, Northwest President Dean Hubbard said the Center of Excellence is still a viable project.
- It could take the normal person many centuries to accomplish the things Opal Eckert did in but one.
Eckert, who passed away Dec. 30, was blessed with 100-plus years on this earth, and anybody who met her knows that she truly lived every second of it.
Eckert worked as a high school and university teacher, as well as a journalist with the Maryville Daily Forum and an author, but more than that she served as an inspiration to countless students and friends.
“She was a dynamo,” said Dr. Virgil Albertini, who worked with Eckert at Northwest Missouri State University. “She was always moving, always busy. She walked fast because she was busy and had so much to do.”
5 years ago
- Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said Thursday that a five-and-a-half month bedbug abatement process at the Horizons West apartment complex, located at 1121 North College Drive just across the street from Northwest Missouri State University, is complete, and that municipal code enforcement “substandard” tags have been removed from exterior doors.
The bedbug infestation at the five-building, 108-unit complex was discovered last July, and about 150 Northwest international students, who made up a majority of the tenants, were briefly evacuated while city and university officials decided on a plan of action.
A number of non-student tenants were informed about the situation but were told either to stay in their apartments or seek other lodging on their own.
- After three years as the operations manager at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Erick Auxier will officially resign the position on Jan. 4.
As operations manager at the city-owned park and reservoir, Auxier was responsible for staff supervision, budgeting, long- and short-term planning, project management, daily operations, and the marketing of park facilities and activities.
He is leaving to accept a position with Schendel Lawn & Landscape in Topeka, Kansas, where he will work as a commercial and residential landscape designer.