5 years ago
In a dramatic unveiling at Monday night’s City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel and Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski proposed a city-campus partnership for construction of a $20 million “Northwest Multipurpose Complex” that would accommodate a wide range of campus and community activities from football to trade shows.
Northwest officials have been talking about the possibility of building such a facility for years, and plans for the complex were included as part of a recently completed Campus Master Plan.
In a written report released to the Daily Forum in advance of Monday’s regular session, McDanel stated that the city intends to contribute a total of $3.45 million for the complex over 23 years using proceeds from a proposed transient guest tax that is to go before voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
15 years ago
A countywide proposition passed in the primary election Tuesday by more than 1,000 votes. The office of prosecuting attorney will soon be made a full-time position.
“I honestly thought people would cast positive votes for this issue because it makes sense for the county,” Prosecuting Attorney David Baird said Tuesday night at the Nodaway County Courthouse. …
“I’ve pretty much been putting in the extra hours since I’ve been in office,” Baird said. “The fact that the people of Nodaway County voted to make the position full-time will guarantee in the long term that no matter who is in office, it will be a full-time position. Considering the interaction our office has with law enforcement and the case load that we carry, we definitely need this position to be full time. I’m really grateful for the people who got out there and voted.”
25 years ago
A Maryville home, already chockfull of history, found additional bits from the past as metal detectors combed the yard outside on Vine Street.
According to Northwest Missouri Metal Detectors and Coin Club President Ken Spiegel, he is excited about searching the yard of the home owned by Virginia Cooper because of its long history. …
Cooper’s home was built in 1884 and was the home to two Missouri governors. Albert Morehouse was governor in 1884 and Forrest Donnell was elected to the position in 1940. Additionally, an ancestor of the Coopers, Dick Tulloch, served as a representative for three terms. …
An exciting, unusual find was a McCormick reaper centennial medallion and is the type of find which makes metal detecting interesting. ...
The medallion was in honor of Cyrus Hall McCormick, inventor of the reaper. He lived from 1809-1884, inventing the reaper in 1831 which made its centennial in 1931.
100 years ago
THOUSANDS HEAR GOV. A.M. HYDE AT BARNARD PICNIC
Missouri Executive Addresses Crowd Estimated at 6,000 Persons There Yesterday Afternoon
ARRIVES ON THE NOON TRAIN
Discusses the County Unit Bill and State Education in Missouri — Road Program Is Also Touched On
Fully six thousand people listened to the address of Governor Hyde at the Barnard picnic yesterday afternoon. The picnic grounds are located in a beautiful grove on the north side of the river and provide an ideal place for the town’s big picnic event.
Governor Hyde arrived in Barnard from St. Joseph on the noon train and was a guest at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Fields during his stay there.
Governor Hyde began his address yesterday referring to the progress made by Missouri since its admission to the Union one hundred years ago and by pointing out Missouri’s rank among the states of the Union, especially in an agricultural way. The governor discussed the county unit system, and showed the disadvantages of the district school, which has an average of fifty days less than the city school. “Out of 8,000 school districts in Missouri, 825 of them are unable to raise more than $165 per year for teachers,” he said.
“What we are trying to do is to bring the high school out into the country. Country boys and girls have not been getting a square deal in this state. Rural school education is the biggest problem in Missouri,” declared the governor.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Aug. 6, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.