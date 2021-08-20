5 years ago
On a 1-10 scale of ecological disasters, it’s probably about a minus five, but the natural “habitat” along the Peach Creek watershed — a sometimes concrete, sometimes underground, and sometimes mud-banked stream that runs through most of Maryville from north to south — has turned into a headache for City Hall.
According to municipal officials, a citizen complaint — no names were released — about the city’s efforts to improve drainage along the creek has drawn the attention of no less than four government agencies, two state and two federal.
Public Works Director C.E. Goodall said Wednesday the agencies’ concerns revolve around work done over the past three years or so to straighten and widen the creek north from Route V. …
City Manager Greg McDanel told the City Council earlier this week that the Peach Creek project has had the desired effect, and that residents have reported fewer problems related to high water on or near their property.
However, about two weeks ago officials from the state Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Conservation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the Army Corps of Engineers called for a meeting with Goodall, saying they wanted to talk about the impact the flood control effort was having on the Peach Creek drainage basin.
Goodall said the upshot of the subsequent discussion was that the agencies have concerns about the loss of 250 linear feet of shoreline habitat.
15 years ago
Last week’s “press briefing” by the Nodaway County Health Board piqued plenty of interest.
Supporters of the Nodaway County health ordinance that is centered around confined animal feeding operations were on hand Wednesday morning at the health department as board president Joyce Tinsley read her statement.
During her comments, Tinsley reiterated that the health board’s decree was valid. The reason for the gathering was a letter dated Aug. 10 and written by Missouri Assistant Attorney General James Klahr.
On June 23, the Nodaway County Commission denounced the health ordinance. Presiding Commissioner Lester Keith has said the county has a health ordinance that remains intact but that the commission does not recognize it.
So when Tinsley spoke, reading from a prepared statement, she pointed to Klahr’s letter, which stated, “It is my conclusion that a county health center board has the same authority to enact health regulations pursuant to Section 192.300 as a county commission.”
25 years ago
By next April, the City of Maryville should be able to have a patrol on Mozingo Lake almost every day during peak months.
With the Council set to appropriate $36,000 in the 1997 budget to set up a water patrol, many details still have to be worked out before the patrol will be in place.
“This will enable us to put a patrol on the lake to maintain order and to enforce regulations the Council recently passed,” City Manager David Angerer said.
100 years ago
HISTORIC PLATE TO BE UNVEILED
Bronze Marker on Library Lawn
Will Soon Be in Place for Centennial Affair
MARKS SITE FIRST RESIDENCE
Committee Plans Suitable Unveiling Ceremonies
to Take Place During Soldiers Reunion and Centennial
The bronze plate which is to be imbedded in the side of the big granite boulder, at place where the first house in Maryville was erected in 1844, has arrived and will be in place ready for unveiling, during the Centennial celebration on September 7 and 8.
The plate is 12 by 14 inches with bevel edges and bears the following inscription in raised letters: “On this ground was built the first house in Maryville in 1844. Erected by the citizens on the 100th anniversary of Missouri, 1921.”
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Aug. 24, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.