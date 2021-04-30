25 years ago
- A petition was filed last Monday in the Nodaway County Circuit Court Division I, asking the Court to order a new election take place for board members of the Public Water Supply District No. 1, because the April 2 election was defective.
The petition was filed on behalf of PWSD No. 1 and eight other Nodaway County citizens, by Roger Prokes, attorney for Strong, Strong & Prokes, and names contestants of John W. Zimmerman, as County Clerk of Nodaway County; and the four candidates running in the April 2 election.
In PWSD No. 1 Subdistrict IV, Rick Redden, Maryville, defeated Donald Merrigan, Conception Junction, 2,226-212. In Subdistrict V, Norman L. Wilson, Barnard, defeated Brock Pfost, Maryville, 188-139.
The main point to the petition is that the proper procedures were not utilized in selecting board members for PWSD No. 1; therefore, a new election should be granted.
In the April election, only voters in the subdistricts where candidates were running were given ballots to elect board members to the PWSD No. 1 Board of Directors, according to Zimmerman.
“April 2, 1996 election was defective in that not all registered voters of Public Water Supply District No. 1 were allowed to vote for the candidates in Subdistrict IV and Subdistrict V of Public Water Supply No. 1,” the petition stated.
The petition contends, that traditionally, elections have been conducted for board members for PWSD No. 1, wherein all voters in the various subdistricts have elected a board member to serve on the board of directors of the Public Water Supply No. 1.
15 years ago
- Women’s golf is coming to Northwest Missouri State University.
The school’s regents voted Friday to approve the intercollegiate team to begin sanctioned NCAA Division II competition during the 2007-08 school year.
“Ideally, I wish every student on campus could compete in athletics,” Athletic Director Bob Boerigter said. “Women’s golf is a wonderful sport, and it allows some of our student athletes to be involved in an intercollegiate program.
“And like tennis, a student can participate in this sport then continue to make use out of it their entire life.”
- The Nodaway County Fair is on the move.
Typically on the Courthouse Square, the event will take place the next two years at Northwest Missouri State University.
“We were asked by the county commissioners if it would be possible to move the fair so they could proceed with the revitalization of downtown,” said Brian McPherson, a fair board member. “It would’ve been a giant headache, but the university has jumped forward and made it not very hard at all.”
Work on the downtown revitalization, Street Scape, was to be in progress when the fair is scheduled for mid-July, but the street project has been put on hold as changes have been made.
5 years ago
- Folks who enjoy walking, running, and bicycling along Maryville’s growing network of paved pedestrian paths will find it a little easier to reach their step and mileage goals late this summer following completion of the Spoofhound Trail.
The new east-west trail adjoining the Maryville High School campus will only be about 300 yards long, but it will connect a popular existing trail running north and south along South Munn Avenue with a third path that meanders from behind the north end zone of the MHS football field to St. Francis Hospital.
City Manager Greg McDanel said the Missouri Department of Transportation has granted authority for the city to work with the Maryville R-II School District in finalizing documents creating rights-of-way and easements needed for construction to proceed, probably in June and July.
The 8-foot-wide trail will pass just to the north of the high school and, by linking the two existing paths, create an uninterrupted off-street walking/ biking corridor just over 1.5 miles long.
Cost of the project is estimated at about $163,000, 80 percent of which will be paid by MoDOT through the federal Transportation Alternative Program.
- By unanimous vote the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents on Friday approved a staff proposal to create a top-level administrative unit to be led by a vice president and charged with running programs related to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
The new VP, who has yet to be hired, will report directly to Northwest President John Jasinski and lead a six-member team consisting of a director of diversity and inclusion, two coordinators of diversity and inclusion, a director of equity and accessibility, a coordinator of equity, and an accessibility coordinator.