25 years ago
- For the sixth time in three years, patrons of the Maryville R-II School District voted down a bond issue to fund the building of a new middle school and expand the high school.
Receiving just over a simple majority, 1,674 to 1,673, the bond issue needed a four-sevenths majority to pass.
The R-II Board of Education unanimously voted to place the bond issue on the April ballot, after two board meetings were dedicated to facility planning, one of which was a public hearing.
If the issue would have passed, the district would have issued general obligation bonds in the amount of $7.78 million. These funds would have built a new middle school building, as well as made additions and renovations to Maryville High School.
Dr. Gary Bell, superintendent, said the facility needs are still there and opponents of the proposal need to tell the board what it would like to see for facilities.
“We need not just safety, but facilities that are appropriate for today’s educational needs,” Bell said.
15 years ago
- This is just the beginning, Mayor Michael Thompson said Tuesday night at the Nodaway County Courthouse.
“Now we as a city council must be held accountable for these dollars,” Thompson said after word came out of the county clerk’s office that the Mozingo tax issue had passed.
The city had asked its voters to approve a 10-year extension on a one-half of 1 percent sales tax that is to be used to help Mozingo Lake Park.
“We want to get it to where the park can stand alone and can generate enough revenue to take care of itself,” Thompson said. “We’re hoping to finish the development of that property. We want to do the things the community has asked us to do, and we can offer those things at no cost to the public.”
The public, at least those who turned out to the polls, agreed, voting 482-203 in favor of extending the tax.
- The 14th time is the charm.
Well, for patrons of the Northeast Nodaway school district is is, anyway.
“This has been a long time coming,” Northeast Nodaway Superintendent James Farmer said this week, referring to Friday’s dedication to the new gymnasium.
“Everybody’s really excited about having a new gymnasium that’s regulation size, one that the students can use during the day and also have activities in the evenings.”
The bond issue to create the new gym failed 13 times before it was finally approved, said Rep. Brad Lager, R-Maryville, a Northeast Nodaway graduate.
“This is one time that the community has really pulled together,” Lager said. “It’s really neat to see.” …
The cost was $1.2 million, and Farmer said the contractors who worked on the building did so with diligence and an understanding of the bottom line.
5 years ago
- Supporters of further development at city-owned Mozingo Lake Recreation Park won a major victory in Tuesday’s municipal election as voters approved a pair of sales tax proposals that keep current park funding in place and create a mechanism for financing construction of a combination convention center and golf course clubhouse.
An existing half-cent-on-the-dollar Mozingo sales tax in place since the mid-1990s easily won renewal for another 20 years by a margin of 727 votes to 453.
A new eighth-of-a-cent sales tax needed to build the center, however, pulled through with only a five-vote margin, 588 to 583. …
Addressing the razor-thin margin favoring the conference center, McDanel said the city was looking forward to “carrying forward that project and making it something the entire community can be proud of.”
- Construction of the proposed Lettuce Dream hydroponic greenhouse complex, envisioned as providing vocational training for people with cognitive and developmental disabilities, is under way and on track for completion this summer, according to Wayne Pierson, vice president of the non-profit organization established four years ago by a group of local volunteers.
Pierson said phase one of the initiative, which will consist of two 35-by-96-foot greenhouses and a 32-foot-by-62-foot operations building, could be completed as soon as July 1 with the first crop of lettuce scheduled for planting shortly thereafter.