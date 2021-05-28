25 years ago
- Two new stop signs will be added along Buchanan Street this week, after the Maryville City Council approved an ordinance after its second reading. The intersection of Fifth and Buchanan streets was indicated to have been the site of many accidents over the last several years.
Ironically, the Council discovered the fact this intersection was the site of the third most accidents of any intersection in town, when it asked for a report on the intersection at First Street and Munn Avenue.
Doug Lewis will represent Maryville High School this summer at the first Missouri Fine Arts Academy to be held on the campus of Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield from June 16 to July 6.
Lewis joins a select group of talented young people who have been invited to attend this academy class. He was one of 120 Missouri students and one of only 35 visual arts sophomores or juniors selected from across the state. Along with the 35 art students, will be 32 instrumentalists, 30 vocalists, 17 theater performers and six dancers.
A total of 136 districts and 10 non-public schools submitted student applications.
15 years ago
- David Baird has been the Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney for 25 years.
Not a bad part-time job if you can get it.
Except that Baird’s office has been putting in full-time hours — and then some — especially in recent years.
“Over the years, it has simply evolved into more time and more involvement,” Baird said Wednesday at his office. “There have been proposals about change that have involved the County Commission and the state legislature. Nothing has come along in that time.”
Now residents of Nodaway County will get the say during the August election. Just two weeks ago, commissioners Bob Westfall, Bob Stiens and Lester Keith OK’d the request to put the issue of naming a full-time prosecutor before the voters.
- … Northwest Missouri Cellular and the city of Maryville have teamed to provide visitors of the Mozingo Lake Park a unique experience while camping. Northwest Missouri Cellular’s Skynet will provide visitors of the RV Park with access to high-speed Internet. …
Skynet is high-speed Internet provided wirelessly over the air and will be available to campers in the main RV Park. Future locations are already being considered.
Mozingo Skynet Hotspot was made possible through an agreement with the city of Maryville and Northwest Missouri Cellular.
5 years ago
- Sisson-Eek Park will get a fresh new look this summer. Included in the Maryville Parks and Recreation budget for this fiscal year were funds to replace the playground equipment at the park, located at 406 W. Lincoln. The old playground equipment is currently being removed by Parks and Recreation staff and should be gone by the end of the month, according to Director Aaron Dobson. …
The new equipment, manufactured by Playworld, is called “Child’s Dream” and has a “whimsical, tree house feel to it.” “It’s something a little bit unique compared to the other playgrounds we currently have,” Dobson said. The Sisson-Eek playground will be the second in Maryville to feature a bonded rubber surface. Sunrise Park was the first to feature the surface after it was updated in 2014. The bonded rubber surface is one complete piece that is “smooth” to install and more durable and efficient in the long run compared to traditional wood fiber playground surfaces.