Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.
--------
9-28-21
Black Pony Brewing Company
101 E. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Not all refrigerator units have thermometers. No probe thermometers for cooks to use. Restroom doors not self-closing.
--------
9-3-21
Casey’s No. 2469
1500 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of jumbo cherry fritters stored on floor of backroom walk-in freezer. Box of clear hinged-lid containers on floor by men’s restroom. Backroom walk-in freezer door not fully closing due to ice build-up. Excessive frost in backroom walk-in freezer. Torn door seals: beer cave door; reach-in beer door near beer cave; pizza prep table refrigerator door; small corner tear on one of the sandwich prep table refrigerator doors (left side/right door). Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Ceiling tile missing above water heater. Several stained ceiling tiles in back storeroom. Hallway ceiling vent between bathrooms dirty. Roof leak: dripping through ceiling onto floor near pizza prep table. Discussed slushy machine out of order — remaining mix in machine needs to be discarded and machine cleaned prior to operation.
--------
9-3-21
Cobblestone Inn & Suites
2 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-13-21
Domino’s Pizza
1006 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hot water at hand sink by pizza prep — turned on shut off valve, COS. Mopboard missing behind three-vat sink and backside of walk-in cooler. Uncovered trash can in restroom.
--------
9-28-21
Eugene Field Elementary School
418 E. Second St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Dishwasher heat sanitizing good — out of sani-tabs/quaternary-ammonium sanitizer partial bottle all that is left — suggested to use chlorine bleach solution until more sani-tabs come in. Some items on floor but truck came in — unloaded in front of shelves and had not been put away yet. Water hose on south bend skillet leaking.
--------
9-28-21
The Fields Paintball
1610 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at hand sinks. Restroom doors not self-closing. No thermometer — all pre-packaged foods.
--------
9-1-21
Grill Sergeant BBQ
27806 Scout Ridge Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-24-21
Highway 136 Roadhouse
602 W. Main St.
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal on upright freezer in kitchen. Upright freezer and chest freezers have excessive frost—needs to be defrosted. Inside/top of microwave is dirty. Vent hood above fryer dirty. Some wall deterioration (mostly by grill and fryers)—no mopboard. Some exposed wood framing & sheetrock (up high in kitchen & back storeroom) not sealed or painted. Unshielded lights in back kitchen room. Gaps around frame of backdoor—could allow insects/pests.
--------
9-16-21
Jefferson C-123
School District
37614 U.S. Highway 136
Conception Junction, MO 64434
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-20-21
KFC
1622 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Spray wand at power soak — currently hung up but able to freely hang below the rim of sink.
Noncritical violations
Faucet leaking at the coupling. Damaged wall/mopboard tile in corner by mop sink, walk-in freezer and wall by back Kildonan hand sink. Stained wall by power soak station and mop sink. Dirty ceiling tiles (mostly around vents) in kitchen area. Dirty vents by warewashing area and chicken coating station. Several torn booth seats. Outside walk-in cooler walls (near floor) showing some deterioration. Discussed hair restraints.
--------
9-21-21
Kiss My Grits Kafe
129 W. Main St.
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Meatloaf on steam table had temped at 128 degrees but heat had been turned off to cool down before putting in refrigerator. Wood shelves not sealed or painted. Shelves with canned goods, shelves with cleaning supplies and kitchen cabinets and drawers/may have been sealed in past but wearing off so bare wood is exposed. Scoop handles in product: powdered sugar, cracker meal, Zatarain’s and southwest chicken seasoning.
--------
9-15-21
Kris and Kates Ice Cream
119 W. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Sanitizer too weak, COS.
Noncritical violations
Foam hinged containers, cups and lids stored on floor of bathroom. Several holes in walls. Restroom door not self-closing.
--------
9-30-21
Maryville High School
1429 S. Munn Ave.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Water bottles in un-drained ice — some with lids down in the water.
--------
9-29-21
Maryville Middle School
525 S. Hills Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seals — three-door Delfield middle door the worst, right hand door also. Stained ceiling tile by exhaust in restroom.
--------
9-23-21
The Ministry Center
971 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Wooden shelving not sealed or painted in room with chest freezer of Alaskan Pollock filets.
--------
9-9-21
Nodaway Holt R-VII
318 S. Taylor St.
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle/concession stand.
Noncritical violations
No signage a restroom hand sink, COS.. A few dead bugs in light covers.
--------
9-17-21
Northeast Nodaway
126 S. High School Ave.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Flooring under dishwasher in disrepair. Edging on dishwasher room window — dirty. Floor behind ice maker is dirty.
--------
9-15-21
North Nodaway R-VI
Elementary School
201 E. Sixth St.
Pickering, MO 64476
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
9-14-21
North Nodaway R-VI
Junior High/High School
705 E. Barnard St.
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Stained ceiling by dish machine, above icemaker and in dining area. Discussed janitor’s spray bottle.
--------
9-17-21
Planet Sub
217 W. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Pop dispenser dirty, COS. Hole in wall by backdoor. Restroom exhaust vents dirty (men’s worse than women’s).
--------
9-29-21
Senor Burrito
121 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Cold holding of foods in kitchen; temperature down to 47 degrees at 3:15 p.m. Prep table: sour cream (48 degrees), pico (58 degrees), diced tomatoes (61 degrees), lettuce (56 degrees). Just prepped and filled. Monitor temperature; if not at 41 degrees or below within 2 hours (by 4:45 p.m.), these need to be relocated into the three-door refrigerator. Dead roaches on floor in electricity room by restroom, COS. A few flies noticed.
Noncritical violations
Bad door deal on kitchen prep table refrigerator door. Bad door seals on 3-door true refrigerator doors. Both prep tables need cleaning — outside and inside/spillage and splatter. Cardboard on shelving — not a cleanable/non-absorbent material. Mop board missing under three-bay sink. Splatter on kitchen walls and ceiling — in need of general cleaning. Outside of men’s toilet dirty — possibly had overflowed? No paper towels in men’s room. Poor door seal to the outside by three-vat sink. Hair restraint — hot on but pony tail hanging to middle of back, COS.
--------
9-23-21
South Nodaway R-IV
School District
209 Morehouse St.
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Potatoes and onion bags on floor of walk-in cooler. Various items on floor of walk-in freezer—in process of cleaning/organizing.
--------
9-2-21
St. Gregory Barbarigo
315 S. Davis St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Ham and egg sandwich at 118 degrees, COS. Hash brown at 126 degrees, COS. Reheated to 165 degrees before serving.
Noncritical violations
Tray storage shelving by two-vat sink, rusted. Formica counter chipped/peeling but exposed wood has been sealed. Broken light cover.
--------
9-7-21
Title Town Bar & Grill
130 N. Depot St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.
Noncritical violations
Caulking by hand sink mildewed. Wall by dishwasher dirty.