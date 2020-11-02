Restaurant Inspections: October 2020

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO. COS means issue was corrected on site.
--------
10-14-20
America’s Best Value
1700 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Countertop milk refrigerator temperature at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlabeled spray bottle.
Noncritical violations
Thermometer missing form Frigidaire refrigerator. Door handle broken on refrigerator.
--------
10-30-20
Applebee’s
2919 S. Main. St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Food (Cheese, Cole Slaw, salsa) in expo well out of temp range, COS.
Noncritical violations
Not all refrigerator units have thermometers, COS.
--------
10-14-20
Bearcat Inn & Suites
2817 S. Main. St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-19-20
Bearcat Lanes
1803 S. Main. St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No anti-siphon device on hot side hose bib at utility sink, COS.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at bar area hand sink. Ice scoop laying on shelving. Bottom of three-door beer cooler dirty and wooden shelves not sealed/painted. One unshielded light bulb in storeroom with ice machine.
--------
10-16-20
Break Time No. 311100
1517 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at hand sink by coffee station. Not all hot and cold holding units have thermometers. Cardboard on bottom shelves of walk-in cooler.
--------
10-29-20
Burger King
1601 S. Main. St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-14-20
Casey’s General Store No. 3430
1719 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottles on shelving in caddy across from dryer, COS.
Noncritical violations
Iced coffee dispenser tubing not cut diagonally, COS.
--------
10-6-20
City Star No. 3
623 S. Main. St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost buildup in North Star chest freezer (ice cream). Could not locate thermometers in 7-up sliding door cooler. Unshielded light bulb in walk-in cooler and one in beer cave.
--------
10-29-20
El Nopal No. 5
2717 S. Main. St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Potentially hazardous food not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Water heater leaking.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost on food packages/containers in walk-in freezer. Could not locate sanitizer test kits. Small prep table not maintaining temp. Walk-in cooler door in disrepair with poor seal. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Unshielded lights in bar area. Excessive frost on walls, floors and ceiling of walk-in freezer. Cardboard on floor of dishroom.
--------
10-27-20
Has Beans
122 N. Clarinda St.
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No self-closing doors on restroom. No covered trashcan in women’s restroom. No hand washing signage.
--------
10-26-20
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA
28147 Business Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-8-20
M&M Pub & Grub LLC
115 N. Third St.
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No signage at hand sink.
--------
10-6-20
Maryville Board Game Cafe
324 N. Main. St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Water damaged floor.
--------
10-22-20
Nodaway County Senior Center
1214 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-8-20
Pizza Ranch
215 Che Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Can opener dirty, COS.
Noncritical violations
Dishwasher area caulking peeling from seams in floor and tape peeling by trench drain.
--------
10-2-20
Señor Burrito LLC
121 S. Main. St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ceiling tile coming down in women’s restroom. Ceiling tiles stained in men’s restroom. Men’s restroom floor tiles in disrepair, rough not smooth and easily cleanable. Mop board loose under three-bay sink.
--------
10-28-20
Sonic Drive In
721 S. Main. St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Covered trash can in restroom full and overflowing. Threshold to walk-in cooler is loose. Threshold to freezer is secured with strapping but not easily cleanable. Unshielded glass light bulbs.
--------
10-23-20
The Pub
414 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.