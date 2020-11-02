Restaurant Inspections: October 2020

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO. COS means issue was corrected on site.

10-14-20

America’s Best Value

1700 E. First St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Countertop milk refrigerator temperature at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlabeled spray bottle.

Noncritical violations

Thermometer missing form Frigidaire refrigerator. Door handle broken on refrigerator.

10-30-20

Applebee’s

2919 S. Main. St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Food (Cheese, Cole Slaw, salsa) in expo well out of temp range, COS.

Noncritical violations

Not all refrigerator units have thermometers, COS.

10-14-20

Bearcat Inn & Suites

2817 S. Main. St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

10-19-20

Bearcat Lanes

1803 S. Main. St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

No anti-siphon device on hot side hose bib at utility sink, COS.

Noncritical violations

No hand washing signage at bar area hand sink. Ice scoop laying on shelving. Bottom of three-door beer cooler dirty and wooden shelves not sealed/painted. One unshielded light bulb in storeroom with ice machine.

10-16-20

Break Time No. 311100

1517 E. First St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

No hand washing signage at hand sink by coffee station. Not all hot and cold holding units have thermometers. Cardboard on bottom shelves of walk-in cooler.

10-29-20

Burger King

1601 S. Main. St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

10-14-20

Casey’s General Store No. 3430

1719 E. First St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Unlabeled spray bottles on shelving in caddy across from dryer, COS.

Noncritical violations

Iced coffee dispenser tubing not cut diagonally, COS.

10-6-20

City Star No. 3

623 S. Main. St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Excessive frost buildup in North Star chest freezer (ice cream). Could not locate thermometers in 7-up sliding door cooler. Unshielded light bulb in walk-in cooler and one in beer cave.

10-29-20

El Nopal No. 5

2717 S. Main. St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Potentially hazardous food not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Water heater leaking.

Noncritical violations

Excessive frost on food packages/containers in walk-in freezer. Could not locate sanitizer test kits. Small prep table not maintaining temp. Walk-in cooler door in disrepair with poor seal. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Unshielded lights in bar area. Excessive frost on walls, floors and ceiling of walk-in freezer. Cardboard on floor of dishroom.

10-27-20

Has Beans

122 N. Clarinda St.

Burlington Junction, MO 64428

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

No self-closing doors on restroom. No covered trashcan in women’s restroom. No hand washing signage.

10-26-20

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA

28147 Business Highway 71

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

10-8-20

M&M Pub & Grub LLC

115 N. Third St.

Hopkins, MO 64461

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

No signage at hand sink.

10-6-20

Maryville Board Game Cafe

324 N. Main. St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Water damaged floor.

10-22-20

Nodaway County Senior Center

1214 E. First St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

10-8-20

Pizza Ranch

215 Che Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Can opener dirty, COS.

Noncritical violations

Dishwasher area caulking peeling from seams in floor and tape peeling by trench drain.

10-2-20

Señor Burrito LLC

121 S. Main. St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Ceiling tile coming down in women’s restroom. Ceiling tiles stained in men’s restroom. Men’s restroom floor tiles in disrepair, rough not smooth and easily cleanable. Mop board loose under three-bay sink.

10-28-20

Sonic Drive In

721 S. Main. St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Covered trash can in restroom full and overflowing. Threshold to walk-in cooler is loose. Threshold to freezer is secured with strapping but not easily cleanable. Unshielded glass light bulbs.

10-23-20

The Pub

414 N. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

