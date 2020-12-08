Restaurant Inspections: November 2020

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO. COS means issue was corrected on site.
--------
11-4-20
Countryside Bistro
33618 State Route H
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Broken door handle on walk-in freezer. Several broken refrigerators – being used for storage but would free up floor space and make for easier cleaning if removed. Water leaking from cooling unit of walk-in freezer – ice buildup. Countertop by produce sink worn. Corrosion on wall area, near floor of walk-in cooler. Excessive clutter – hard to keep adequately cleaned.
--------
11-3-20
El Nopal No. 5 (Follow-up)
2717 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Preheated foods still not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below in small prep table. Leaking water heater.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost on food packages, COS. Small prep table not maintaining temperature. Walk-in cooler door in disrepair/bad seal. Wiping clothes still not stored in sanitizer. Still unshielded lights. Excessive frost on walls, floors and ceiling. Cardboard on floor of dish room. Temperatures still of concern – plan in place to temporarily maintain food safety until repair service can repair.
--------
11-18-20
Maryville Country Club
25867 Country Club Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Date marking looks live dated when frozen but not when thawed. Downstairs ice maker drain hard plumbed to mains ewer with no air gap. One unlabeled spray bottle; dead mouse in doorway of storeroom.
Noncritical violations
Ice scoops sitting on counter top. Damaged missing ceiling tiles in downstairs storage area.
--------
11-20-20
Maryville Country Club (Follow-up)
25867 Country Club Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Downstairs ice maker hard plumbed with no air gap on the drain.
Noncritical violations
Damaged, missing ceiling tiles in downstairs storage area.
--------
11-4-20
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville
2016 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
11-6-20
Murphy USA
1603 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Peeling/chipped paint at bottom of north shelves. No hot water to hand sink. No thermometers in cooling units. Badly rusted door frame along threshold of bathroom door. Broken/loose wall tiles by lavatory in restroom.
--------
11-17-20
Something Country
37799 U.S. Highway 136
Conception, MO 64433
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-22-20 (Not reported with October inspections)
Pagliai’s Pizza
611 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dirty can openers, COS.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at hand sink by ice machine. Downstairs soda box shelving some not sealed or painted. Bad door seal on refrigerator by pizza oven.