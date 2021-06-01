Restaurant Inspections May 2021

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department.
--------
5-11-21
Burger King
1601 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Thermometers, COS. Counters not clean, COS. Rodent bait station, COS. Floors, COS. Peeling paint on doorway to kitchen from lobby still. Restrooms cleaned, COS. Several booths with padding still worn and torn. Bad door seal to back door, still.
--------
5-4-21
Dollar Tree No. 5177
1402 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle – rubbing alcohol.
Noncritical violations
A couple boxes of foam plates stored on floor. Stained/soiled carpets – due to be replaced with tile starting June 7. Restroom vents dirty – men’s room exhaust fan/vent loose from ceiling. Front doors propped open. No staff on site with food handlers training.
--------
5-20-21
Dollar Tree No. 7218
925 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Uncovered trash can in restroom. No thermometer in drink coolers. Shelving dusty. used paper towel on shelf by Rice Crispy Treats. Open sucker by baked beans. Open Reeses package and two half-full Subway cups on shelves across from coolers. Sonic straw wrappers on shelf by Wheat Thins. Stained ceiling tiles. Damaged floor tiles by cart area. Dirty floors throughout store – need swept and mopped, worst around overstock area and in front of reach-in coolers and the back storeroom. Peeling paint on back storeroom walls. Back door seal bad.
--------
5-25-21
Goff Grocery
119 W. Main St.
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
Farm fresh eggs – not labeled of farm location. Not sure if licensed.
Noncritical violations
Box of “car cups” stored on floor in backroom, COS. Cloth towel in bottom of prep table refrigerator, COS. Unshielded lights in back storeroom.
--------
5-26-21
Joy Wok
1416S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Foods prepared (or packaged foods once opened) must be date marked unless to be used within 24 hours. Buffet foods out of temperature, but allowed if time/temp control is being used – needs documentation. Dead insects in light covers in kitchen – worst by back door, warewashing area.
Noncritical violations
No sanitizer test kits. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Ice scoops: north waitress station, scoop on counter; south waitress station, handle with ice; and kitchen ice machine, scoop on top. Cups without handles being used for scoops (flower, sugar, breading, etc.) Bins without lids and/or lids made of cardboard not nonabsorbent and cleanable. Dumpster lids open. Water heater room floor dirty, buildup on floor near drain. Floor dirty under soda machine in north waitress station. Back door tied open, COS. Bottom shelf of several tables in kitchen badly rusted – some with holes rusted through. North waitress station cabinets mildewed, cardboard on shelves.
--------
5-18-21
Junction T
19560 U.S. Highway 71
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage. Not all refrigerator units thermometers. Several unshielded light bulbs. No staff member on site with food safety training.
--------
5-12-21
KFC
1622S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Anti-siphon device on mop sink is missing and plugged. Spray wand at power soak was hung up but able to freely hang below rim of sink. Faucet is leaking and needs replaced with spring to hold wand up with repaired. Backroom hand sink faucet not working – order in for repairs.
Noncritical violations
Mop board tile broken in numerous places. Several stained ceiling tiles and one light cover with water in it in the lobby/dining area. A few light covers not fully closed. Both restrooms could use a light cleaning – men’s room has a strong urine smell. both doors have damaged formica.
--------
5-24-21
Kool Kats
811 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Lobby closed – currently serving from drive-thru and patio windows. Unlabeled spray bottle by grill.
Noncritical violations
Box of “wincups” stored on floor in lobby. Back door not latching/leaving gap.
--------
5-27-21
Pizza Hut
721 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle (COS). Dishwasher not in operation at time of inspection. Buffet and salad bar removed, no longer offered.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
5-19-21
Rexius Nutrition
1506 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle of sanitizer.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage. Thermometers missing from refrigerator/freezer units.
--------
5-18-21
Rick’s Country Store
301 South First St.
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Not all refrigerator units have thermometers. Popcorn scoop handle in popcorn.
--------
5-11-21
R&M Shooters, LLC
309 N. Market St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No anti-siphon device on mop sink faucet.
Noncritical violations
No test kits for sanitizer. Damaged floor tiles on Men’s restroom. Mop board missing under urinals – some missing/damaged trim in both restrooms. Ventilations missing in men’s restroom non-functioning in women’s restroom.
No staff with food handlers training on site.
--------
5-11-21
Scooters
1308 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No anti-siphon device on pitcher rinse.
Noncritical violations
No paper towels at backroom hand sink. Very bad door seals on both Turbo-Air double door units (refrigerator and freezer) in back room. Bad door seal on under counter (under blenders) refrigeration unit. Dirt build-up along edges of floor in main work area. Stained ceiling tiles. Small stain above ice maker/larger stain on other side of wall in store area. Discussed a complaint call about roaches – none observed during inspection.
--------
5-26-21
Señor Burrito
121 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dead cockroaches in electric panel room by restrooms and a few dead/dying roaches by mop sink, pest control contacted. A few gnats were also noticed.
Noncritical violations
Women’s restroom trash can full and men’s room out of toilet paper, COS. Loose ceiling tile in women’s restroom. Pitted floor in front of electrical panel room.
--------
5-21-21 – Turkey Run Flea Market event
*Rust Bucket Ice Cream
33982 State Route NN
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
*Pop Henry
33982 State Route NN
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
Sanitizer test kit not available.
Noncritical violations
None.
*Dawn Brown
33982 State Route NN
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
Sanitizer test kit not available, COS.
Noncritical violations
None.