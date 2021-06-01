Restaurant Inspections May 2021

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”

Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department.

--------

5-11-21

Burger King

1601 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Thermometers, COS. Counters not clean, COS. Rodent bait station, COS. Floors, COS. Peeling paint on doorway to kitchen from lobby still. Restrooms cleaned, COS. Several booths with padding still worn and torn. Bad door seal to back door, still.

--------

5-4-21

Dollar Tree No. 5177

1402 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Unlabeled spray bottle – rubbing alcohol.

Noncritical violations

A couple boxes of foam plates stored on floor. Stained/soiled carpets – due to be replaced with tile starting June 7. Restroom vents dirty – men’s room exhaust fan/vent loose from ceiling. Front doors propped open. No staff on site with food handlers training.

--------

5-20-21

Dollar Tree No. 7218

925 N. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Uncovered trash can in restroom. No thermometer in drink coolers. Shelving dusty. used paper towel on shelf by Rice Crispy Treats. Open sucker by baked beans. Open Reeses package and two half-full Subway cups on shelves across from coolers. Sonic straw wrappers on shelf by Wheat Thins. Stained ceiling tiles. Damaged floor tiles by cart area. Dirty floors throughout store – need swept and mopped, worst around overstock area and in front of reach-in coolers and the back storeroom. Peeling paint on back storeroom walls. Back door seal bad.

--------

5-25-21

Goff Grocery

119 W. Main St.

Burlington Junction, MO 64428

Critical violations

Farm fresh eggs – not labeled of farm location. Not sure if licensed.

Noncritical violations

Box of “car cups” stored on floor in backroom, COS. Cloth towel in bottom of prep table refrigerator, COS. Unshielded lights in back storeroom.

--------

5-26-21

Joy Wok

1416S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Foods prepared (or packaged foods once opened) must be date marked unless to be used within 24 hours. Buffet foods out of temperature, but allowed if time/temp control is being used – needs documentation. Dead insects in light covers in kitchen – worst by back door, warewashing area.

Noncritical violations

No sanitizer test kits. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Ice scoops: north waitress station, scoop on counter; south waitress station, handle with ice; and kitchen ice machine, scoop on top. Cups without handles being used for scoops (flower, sugar, breading, etc.) Bins without lids and/or lids made of cardboard not nonabsorbent and cleanable. Dumpster lids open. Water heater room floor dirty, buildup on floor near drain. Floor dirty under soda machine in north waitress station. Back door tied open, COS. Bottom shelf of several tables in kitchen badly rusted – some with holes rusted through. North waitress station cabinets mildewed, cardboard on shelves.

--------

5-18-21

Junction T

19560 U.S. Highway 71

Burlington Junction, MO 64428

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

No hand washing signage. Not all refrigerator units thermometers. Several unshielded light bulbs. No staff member on site with food safety training.

--------

5-12-21

KFC

1622S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Anti-siphon device on mop sink is missing and plugged. Spray wand at power soak was hung up but able to freely hang below rim of sink. Faucet is leaking and needs replaced with spring to hold wand up with repaired. Backroom hand sink faucet not working – order in for repairs.

Noncritical violations

Mop board tile broken in numerous places. Several stained ceiling tiles and one light cover with water in it in the lobby/dining area. A few light covers not fully closed. Both restrooms could use a light cleaning – men’s room has a strong urine smell. both doors have damaged formica.

--------

5-24-21

Kool Kats

811 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Lobby closed – currently serving from drive-thru and patio windows. Unlabeled spray bottle by grill.

Noncritical violations

Box of “wincups” stored on floor in lobby. Back door not latching/leaving gap.

--------

5-27-21

Pizza Hut

721 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Unlabeled spray bottle (COS). Dishwasher not in operation at time of inspection. Buffet and salad bar removed, no longer offered.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

5-19-21

Rexius Nutrition

1506 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Unlabeled spray bottle of sanitizer.

Noncritical violations

No hand washing signage. Thermometers missing from refrigerator/freezer units.

--------

5-18-21

Rick’s Country Store

301 South First St.

Hopkins, MO 64461

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Not all refrigerator units have thermometers. Popcorn scoop handle in popcorn.

--------

5-11-21

R&M Shooters, LLC

309 N. Market St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

No anti-siphon device on mop sink faucet.

Noncritical violations

No test kits for sanitizer. Damaged floor tiles on Men’s restroom. Mop board missing under urinals – some missing/damaged trim in both restrooms. Ventilations missing in men’s restroom non-functioning in women’s restroom.

No staff with food handlers training on site.

--------

5-11-21

Scooters

1308 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

No anti-siphon device on pitcher rinse.

Noncritical violations

No paper towels at backroom hand sink. Very bad door seals on both Turbo-Air double door units (refrigerator and freezer) in back room. Bad door seal on under counter (under blenders) refrigeration unit. Dirt build-up along edges of floor in main work area. Stained ceiling tiles. Small stain above ice maker/larger stain on other side of wall in store area. Discussed a complaint call about roaches – none observed during inspection.

--------

5-26-21

Señor Burrito

121 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Dead cockroaches in electric panel room by restrooms and a few dead/dying roaches by mop sink, pest control contacted. A few gnats were also noticed.

Noncritical violations

Women’s restroom trash can full and men’s room out of toilet paper, COS. Loose ceiling tile in women’s restroom. Pitted floor in front of electrical panel room.

--------

5-21-21 – Turkey Run Flea Market event

*Rust Bucket Ice Cream

33982 State Route NN

Hopkins, MO 64461

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

*Pop Henry

33982 State Route NN

Hopkins, MO 64461

Critical violations

Sanitizer test kit not available.

Noncritical violations

None.

*Dawn Brown

33982 State Route NN

Hopkins, MO 64461

Critical violations

Sanitizer test kit not available, COS.

Noncritical violations

None.

