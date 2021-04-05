Restaurant Inspections: March 2021

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Noted with the reports this month, the May 6 Food Handlers Course has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.
--------
3-3-21
Applebee’s
2919 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Ice machine drain plugged – overflowing and running into floor drain. Seasoning container not labeled, COS. Some spillage on shelving in dry storage and floor. Serving spoons handles in product, COS. Broken tiles by walk-in cooler doorways.
Noncritical violations
Mop board missing under three-bay sink near mop sink. Uncovered trash can in restroom.
--------
3-4-21
Casey’s No. 2469
1520 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Handsink full of trash in back storeroom, COS. Pizza prep table compression coil dirty. Pizza prep table lid broken. Some of the formica peeling, broken or gone on cabinets in kitchen area. Particle board underneath is not a non-absorbant, easily cleanable surface. Dumpster lids open. Stained ceiling tiles in back storeroom.
--------
3-16-21
Domino’s Pizza
1006 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
--------
3-29-21
El Maguey
964 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Queso cheese sauce at 120 degrees Fahrenheit, pre-heated foods to be held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.
Noncritical violations
Box of J-cups on floor of backroom. Excessive frost build-up on upper portion of white/upright freezer. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Cardboard on shelving of Norlake two-door freezer. Backdoor propped open.
--------
3-08-21
Highway 136 Roadhouse
602 W. Main St.
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
Pre-heated foods not date-marked. PHFs in baggies not labeled.
Noncritical violations
Handles on Kenmore and Whirlpool refrigerators dirty, top and handle side of Frigidaire Freezer is dirty. Dumpster lids open, COS. Carpet style rugs in kitchen. Unshielded light bulbs in back kitchen area.
--------
3-25-21
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA
28147 Business Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Return air vents in dining area are dirty.
--------
3-16-21
Kiss My Grits Kafe
129 W. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Scoop handle in powdered sugar.
--------
3-18-21
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville
2016 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Some dry storage shelves are rusted. Scoop handle in bin of bread crumbs – COS. Flooring getting bad around tilt skillet.
--------
3-25-21
Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District
318 S. Taylor St.
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
Upper white baffle on ice machine getting some pink mold.
Noncritical violations
Damaged back wall in storeroom.
--------
3-5-21
Planet Sub
217 W. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Wiping cloth sanitizer (between prep tables) too weak.
Noncritical violations
Wall moldy above mop sink. Dirty vent – ceiling, prep area.
--------
3-19-21
Simply Siam
964 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Handsink used for other purposes. Unlabeled spray bottles.
Noncritical violations
Improper thawing. Thermometers missing from cooling units, COS. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Flooring in disrepair. Unshielded light in kitchen area.
--------
3-26-21
Sonic Drive-In
721 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Unshielded lights.
--------
3-26-21
South Nodaway R-IV School District
209 Morehouse St.
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
Upper white baffle of ice machine getting pink mold.
Noncritical violations
Box of croutons on floor by utility sink, COS. No test strips for sanitizer. Hole in wall above backdoor.
--------
3-22-21
St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School
315 S. Davis St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Chipped formica on several cabinets. Rusty flooring in walk-in cooler.
--------
3-5-21
The Hangar
1602 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
All refrigeration units do not have thermometers. Storeroom ceiling dirty, not a non-porous, cleanable surface (bare sheet rock). Carpeted flooring in storeroom. Bottom of stall dividers rusty. (Worse in men’s.) No one on site with food handler training.