Restaurant Inspections: March 2021

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”

Noted with the reports this month, the May 6 Food Handlers Course has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.

--------

3-3-21

Applebee’s

2919 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Ice machine drain plugged – overflowing and running into floor drain. Seasoning container not labeled, COS. Some spillage on shelving in dry storage and floor. Serving spoons handles in product, COS. Broken tiles by walk-in cooler doorways.

Noncritical violations

Mop board missing under three-bay sink near mop sink. Uncovered trash can in restroom.

--------

3-4-21

Casey’s No. 2469

1520 N. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Handsink full of trash in back storeroom, COS. Pizza prep table compression coil dirty. Pizza prep table lid broken. Some of the formica peeling, broken or gone on cabinets in kitchen area. Particle board underneath is not a non-absorbant, easily cleanable surface. Dumpster lids open. Stained ceiling tiles in back storeroom.

--------

3-16-21

Domino’s Pizza

1006 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Mop board missing under three-bay sink near mop sink. Uncovered trash can in restroom.

--------

3-29-21

El Maguey

964 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Queso cheese sauce at 120 degrees Fahrenheit, pre-heated foods to be held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

Noncritical violations

Box of J-cups on floor of backroom. Excessive frost build-up on upper portion of white/upright freezer. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Cardboard on shelving of Norlake two-door freezer. Backdoor propped open.

--------

3-08-21

Highway 136 Roadhouse

602 W. Main St.

Burlington Junction, MO 64428

Critical violations

Pre-heated foods not date-marked. PHFs in baggies not labeled.

Noncritical violations

Handles on Kenmore and Whirlpool refrigerators dirty, top and handle side of Frigidaire Freezer is dirty. Dumpster lids open, COS. Carpet style rugs in kitchen. Unshielded light bulbs in back kitchen area.

--------

3-25-21

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA

28147 Business Highway 71

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Return air vents in dining area are dirty.

--------

3-16-21

Kiss My Grits Kafe

129 W. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Scoop handle in powdered sugar.

--------

3-18-21

Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville

2016 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Some dry storage shelves are rusted. Scoop handle in bin of bread crumbs – COS. Flooring getting bad around tilt skillet.

--------

3-25-21

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District

318 S. Taylor St.

Graham, MO 64455

Critical violations

Upper white baffle on ice machine getting some pink mold.

Noncritical violations

Damaged back wall in storeroom.

--------

3-5-21

Planet Sub

217 W. Fourth St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Wiping cloth sanitizer (between prep tables) too weak.

Noncritical violations

Wall moldy above mop sink. Dirty vent – ceiling, prep area.

--------

3-19-21

Simply Siam

964 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Handsink used for other purposes. Unlabeled spray bottles.

Noncritical violations

Improper thawing. Thermometers missing from cooling units, COS. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Flooring in disrepair. Unshielded light in kitchen area.

--------

3-26-21

Sonic Drive-In

721 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Unshielded lights.

--------

3-26-21

South Nodaway R-IV School District

209 Morehouse St.

Barnard, MO 64423

Critical violations

Upper white baffle of ice machine getting pink mold.

Noncritical violations

Box of croutons on floor by utility sink, COS. No test strips for sanitizer. Hole in wall above backdoor.

--------

3-22-21

St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School

315 S. Davis St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Chipped formica on several cabinets. Rusty flooring in walk-in cooler.

--------

3-5-21

The Hangar

1602 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

All refrigeration units do not have thermometers. Storeroom ceiling dirty, not a non-porous, cleanable surface (bare sheet rock). Carpeted flooring in storeroom. Bottom of stall dividers rusty. (Worse in men’s.) No one on site with food handler training.

