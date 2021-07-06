Restaurant Inspections: June 2021

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.
--------
6-15-21
Cindy Lou’s Sweets & Eats
416 E. Church St.
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No test kits, COS.
--------
6-21-21
Dairy Queen
1912 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Dead bugs in light covers – near electrical panels the worst - a few in storage/breakroom.
--------
6-21-21
El Nopal No. 5
2717 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Wiping cloth sanitizer too weak.
Noncritical violations
No handwashing signage. Broken latches on walk-in cooler and freezer doors. Cardboard on floor of dishroom. Nodaway County food ordinance requires one person per shift on duty to have “Food Handlers Training.”
--------
6-4-21
Finish Line
620 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Some medicines passed expiration date: Sudafed, Multi-Symptom Sinus, Night-time Cold/Flu Children's Advil.
Noncritical violations
Not all refrigerator units have thermometer. No test kits for sanitizer. Wiping cloth not stored in sanitizer. Ice scoop stored on top of ice maker damaged. Some stained ceiling tiles and damaged floor tiles. Mechanical ventilation in restroom not working – OK on timer with switch. No food handler training.
--------
6-1-21
Galaxy Country Store
22771 Galaxy Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
One bag of onions and one bag of potatoes stored on floor of walk-in cooler. No sanitizer test kit/strips. Backroom/Employee restroom door propped open.
--------
6-1-21
Good Time Charlie’s
103 S. Walnut St.
Skidmore, MO 64487
NOTE: Did not conduct inspection due to the pending closure (Last day June 30).
--------
6-10-21
Gray Oil & Gasoline
22979 U.S. Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Wiping cloth sanitizer solution too strong – over 200 ppm.
Noncritical violations
No test kits for sanitizer. Bad door seal on upright freezer by Pepsi dispenser. Carpeted floor in walk-in freezer.
--------
6-28-21
Hype Nutrition
830 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No handwashing signage at hand sinks. No covered trash can in restroom. No self-closer on restroom door. No thermometer in refrigerator. Wooden table top that ice maker sits on not sealed or painted. Neither is the frame of the three-bay sink.
--------
6-29-21
Hy-Vee - Asian Express
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Gas regulator to rice cooker coated with “crude”/ dirt buildup. Bowl used as scoop in corn starch, COS. Ceiling dirty around vents. Sushi prep sink faucet apparatus leaking.
--------
6-29-21
Hy-Vee - Bakery
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ice buildup even on some packaging in ice cream cake freezer. A few boxes stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Broken lid on flour bin. Excessive buildup on floor of walk-in freezer. Floor dirty throughout. Super crowded/hard to keep clean.
--------
6-29-21
Hy-Vee - Deli
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Thermometer in deli case display not working.
--------
6-29-21
Hy-Vee - Dining
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
One gallon of canned corn badly dented on seam, COS. Drain overflowing from dishwasher, running across floor to floor drain.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gasket on prep table refrigerator and True Freezer. Mop sink faucet dripping badly. Floor pitted and dirty in corners/under equipment. Ceiling Dirty around vents. Counter damaged by soda machine in dining area.
--------
6-29-21
Hy-Vee - Gas
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Open display case – Items removed and placed in cooler – unit temperature turned down, COS.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seals on both upright freezers in backroom storage area. Tea dispenser tubes not cut diagonally, COS.
--------
6-29-21
Hy-Vee - Grocery
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gasket by sausage freezer. Excessive frost in pizza freezer and frozen fruit/Cool Whip freezer. Roof leak above “Special of the Week” produce cooler.
--------
6-29-21
Hy-Vee - Meats
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Leak at hose clamp or hose to “Diversy” chemical dispenser at three-bay sink. Floor dirty under seafood display case.
--------
6-29-21
Hy-Vee - Starbucks
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
6-15-21
Jimmy John’s
1005 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Boxes of chips stored on floor in back room by water heater. Caulking along wall and three-bay sink mildewed. Back door seal is torn.
--------
6-8-21
Joy Wok (Follow up)
1416 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dead insects in light covers by back door and warewashing area.
Noncritical violations
Bottom shelf of several tables in kitchen badly rusted. Water heater room floor dirty – thick buildup by floor/wall area. All other violations from 5/25/21 inspection have been corrected.
--------
6-21-21
Nodaway County Senior Center
1214 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Rusting ceilings and walls in old walk-in cooler – taking bids for repairs. Peeling paint on wall by walk-in freezer.
--------
6-22-21
Pizza Ranch
215 Che Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Soft serve machine lid is chipped. No test kit for peroxide sanitizer – on order. Back side of ice chutes on soda machines getting a “slime mold,” — not in direct contact with ice. Both Delfield refrigerators – door seals beginning to tear. Pizza oven trays are in need of cleaning. Bottom shelf of rollable cart in dishroom is rusting. Flooring in dishroom popped/loose. Floor dirty in walk-in freezer and under soda racks. A ceiling tile removed by exhaust vent.
--------
6-3-21
William Coy’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant
1 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Blue tubs (sugar Panko, etc) not food grade material. Gnats and flies worse around brown sugar and wine storage. Unlabeled spray bottles, COS.
Noncritical violations
Lots of boxes under various meats/food on floor of walk-in freezer. Back room hand sink soap dispenser not working. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Cup used for scoops/no handles in sugar, flour, Panko, etc, COS. Ice scoops handles in ice, COS. Flooring peeling in utility room. Lots of grease spillage under fryers – going under wall and under stove on other side. Dirty vent above cookbook area.
--------
6-4-21
Yoder’s Country Cafe (Mobile Unit)
19394 State Highway FF
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No paper towels at hand sink. No three-bay sink – has two-bay sink and a tub to work at third bay, but not being used. Must wash – rinse – sanitize. Hand sink obstructed/blocked. No test strips for sanitizer. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Donuts and coffee no potentially hazardous foods.