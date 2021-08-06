Restaurant Inspections: July 2021

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.
7-27-21
Applebee’s
2919 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Some mildew on pipe insulation in “keg” walk-in cooler. Damaged tiles (floor and molding) by walk-in coolers. A couple light covers loose, a few dirty. Vents above Traulsen refrigerator and three-bay sink dirty.
7-12-21
Burny’s Sports Bar
301 N. Market St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage in upstairs bar hand sink and both upstairs restrooms. Downstairs bar three-bay sink faucet dripping. Several damaged/missing floor tiles downstairs around bar. Walk-in cooler floor in disrepair. Walk-in cooler ceiling mildewed. Springs on restroom doors (downstairs) are worn and not allowing doors to fully self-close.
7-16-21
Conception Abbey
37174 State Route VV
Conception, MO 64433
Critical violations
First spray wand at dishwasher station able to hang below rim of sink.
Noncritical violations
Walk-in door seals damaged. Door closer broken to trash room. Bugs/dirt in window wells in storeroom. Ceiling dirty around A/C unit in kitchen. Ceiling tiles – a couple missing in trash room, one in kitchen and one in dishwasher room. Light covers dirty (bugs) throughout.
7-28-21
Kawasaki Motors
28147 Business Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle, COS. A couple severely dented cans of enchilada sauce, COS.
Noncritical violations
Smith Vending storeroom – spillage under racks.
7-19-21
Maryville Aquatic Center
504 N. Laura St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Pizza in warmer – 126, 115 and 120 degrees. Needs to be held at 135 degrees or above. Nacho cheese – 117 degrees in crock-pot. Needs to be heated to 165 degrees, then held at 135 degrees or above. Hot dogs on roller held at 115 degrees. Needs to be heated to 165 degrees, then held at 135 degrees or above. Two unlabeled spray bottles.
Noncritical violations
No soap or paper towels at hand sink. No sanitizer test kit, COS. Damaged screen on front door.
7-9-21
McDonald’s
1106 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Chipped covers/lids on soft serve machine. Ceilings dirty around vents. Air vents dirty.
7-19-21
Mozingo Recreation/Golf
1 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No sanitizer test kits, COS. Ice scoops sitting on cloth towel
Nodaway County Fair
7-15-21
Ark of Freedom
North Side of Courthouse
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
Fun Time Shows
Southwest Side of Square
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
7-15-21
Kool Kats Food Truck
By Benelli’s
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Food/utensils not stored off the ground, COS.
7-15-21
Maryville Host Lions
Courthouse Square
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods not date labeled (foods not kept over 24 hours).
Noncritical violations
Unshielded light bulbs. Bagged ice not labeled.
7-15-21
Rust Bucket Ice Cream
East Side of Square
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
7-15-21
Truckers Delight
East Side of Square
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Direct contact between food and ice/ice not drained. Pork rinds and kettle corn – product need labeled with name and number.
7-7-21
NWMSU Campus Dining
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Catering freezer cooling unit dripping onto boxes of chicken breasts. Several bags of bagged ice had fallen on the floor of retail freezer – corrected on site, COS. Dish room – one tile missing in corner by door/several stained. Dirty light covers in kitchen area. Mongolian Grill hallway – several stained ceiling tiles. One removed by CO2 sensor. Mop board/molding missing in dining area (not finished). Hallway behind entrée station – some scrapes and missing paint on wall.
7-20-21
Sonic Drive-In
721 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ceiling above back door coming loose. Damaged wall edging by soda bar room. Unshielded lights.
7-9-21
Taco John’s
1015 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Spray wand hanging below the rim of the sink. No air gap.
Noncritical violations
A couple boxes of lids stored on the floor in storeroom. FRP Board coming loose from wall at doorway of unused drive-thru window. Floors in general need of cleaning – areas along walls and under equipment especially with the area around the CO2 tank and water softener being the worst. Return air vents in kitchen areas dirty, rusty and/or stained. Broken light cover above CO2 tank. Floor area around toilets are dirty – men’s being the worst as the caulking is peeling and difficult to clean.
7-27-21
Walmart Baking
1605 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ceiling tiles missing above 3-bay sink. Broken corner tile by doorway to back room.
7-27-21
Walmart Deli
1605 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Sanitizer solution in 3-bay sink too weak (due to be changed out).
Noncritical violations
Walk-in freezer floor is dirty. Ceiling tile missing in washroom.
7-27-21
Walmart Grocery
1605 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Damaged sheetrock – upper wall of storeroom.