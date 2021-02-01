Restaurant Inspections: January 2021

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”

--------

1-22-21

A&G Restaurant

208 N. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Hand sink faucet by office doesn't shut off completely.

--------

1-5-21

Happy Garden

514 N. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Broken thermometer in double door “Berg” refrigerator. Bowls without handles used as scoops in sugar and rice, COS.

--------

1-14-21

Joy Wok

1416 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.

Noncritical violations

Improper thawing of fish in three-bay ware sink soaking in water, without cold water running over it, COS. Some bins (Sugar, flower, rice, breadings, etc.) without lids, some with “homemade” cardboard lids – nonabsorbant/cleanable. Ice maker – upper top/ pink mold, COS. Cups being used for scoops – flour, sugar, etc. - no handles. Ice scoop handle with ice, COS. Walk-in freezer floor dirty. Spillage on shelving.

--------

1-8-21

McDonald’s

1106 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Excessive frost build-up in walk-in freezer.

--------

1-21-21

North Nodaway

R-VI Elementary School

201 E. Sixth St.

Pickering, MO 64476

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Pan liners used to line several utensil drawers.

--------

1-12-21

Northwest Nutrition

104 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Restroom door needs a self-closer. Restroom needs a covered trash can. Refrigeration units will need thermometers. Need test kits for sanitizer. Ware-washing sink needs an indirect connection on the train.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

1-20-21

North Nodaway

R-VI High School

705 E. Barnard St.

Hopkins, MO 64461

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Stained ceiling tiles above ware washing area.

--------

1-8-21

Señor Burrito

121 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

A few gnats/fruit flies around ware washing sink and floor drain.

Noncritical violations

No hand washing signage at the kitchen hand sink. Inside bottom and shelf on kitchen prep table/refrigerator dirty and inside bottom of “True” three-door freezer has spillage. Mop board off/loose under three-bay ware washing sink.

--------

1-5-21

Subway No. 7325

524 N. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Refrigerator under ovens temperature at 45 degrees Fahrenheit, COS.

Noncritical violations

Hand sink faucet by office doesn't shut off completely.

--------

1-6-21

Subway No. 33214

1605 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Ware washing sanitizer too weak.

Noncritical violations

Top inside of microwave is dirty. Broken thermometer in refrigerator. Only person on shift – no food handler training.

--------

1-8-21

Taco John’s

1015 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Refrigeration units missing thermometers.

--------

1-11-21

Walmart Deli

1605 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Ham stored above lettuce in walk-in cooler. SS panel loose by hand sink.

--------

1-22-21

West Nodaway

R-I School District

17665 U.S. Highway 136

Burlington Junction, MO 64428

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Upper baffle of ice machine getting a slime/mold growth. Restroom door open, COS.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags