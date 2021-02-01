Restaurant Inspections: January 2021

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
--------
1-22-21
A&G Restaurant
208 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Hand sink faucet by office doesn't shut off completely.
--------
1-5-21
Happy Garden
514 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Broken thermometer in double door “Berg” refrigerator. Bowls without handles used as scoops in sugar and rice, COS.
--------
1-14-21
Joy Wok
1416 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.
Noncritical violations
Improper thawing of fish in three-bay ware sink soaking in water, without cold water running over it, COS. Some bins (Sugar, flower, rice, breadings, etc.) without lids, some with “homemade” cardboard lids – nonabsorbant/cleanable. Ice maker – upper top/ pink mold, COS. Cups being used for scoops – flour, sugar, etc. - no handles. Ice scoop handle with ice, COS. Walk-in freezer floor dirty. Spillage on shelving.
--------
1-8-21
McDonald’s
1106 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost build-up in walk-in freezer.
--------
1-21-21
North Nodaway
R-VI Elementary School
201 E. Sixth St.
Pickering, MO 64476
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Pan liners used to line several utensil drawers.
--------
1-12-21
Northwest Nutrition
104 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Restroom door needs a self-closer. Restroom needs a covered trash can. Refrigeration units will need thermometers. Need test kits for sanitizer. Ware-washing sink needs an indirect connection on the train.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
1-20-21
North Nodaway
R-VI High School
705 E. Barnard St.
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Stained ceiling tiles above ware washing area.
--------
1-8-21
Señor Burrito
121 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
A few gnats/fruit flies around ware washing sink and floor drain.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at the kitchen hand sink. Inside bottom and shelf on kitchen prep table/refrigerator dirty and inside bottom of “True” three-door freezer has spillage. Mop board off/loose under three-bay ware washing sink.
--------
1-5-21
Subway No. 7325
524 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Refrigerator under ovens temperature at 45 degrees Fahrenheit, COS.
Noncritical violations
Hand sink faucet by office doesn't shut off completely.
--------
1-6-21
Subway No. 33214
1605 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Ware washing sanitizer too weak.
Noncritical violations
Top inside of microwave is dirty. Broken thermometer in refrigerator. Only person on shift – no food handler training.
--------
1-8-21
Taco John’s
1015 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Refrigeration units missing thermometers.
--------
1-11-21
Walmart Deli
1605 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ham stored above lettuce in walk-in cooler. SS panel loose by hand sink.
--------
1-22-21
West Nodaway
R-I School District
17665 U.S. Highway 136
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Upper baffle of ice machine getting a slime/mold growth. Restroom door open, COS.