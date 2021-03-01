Restaurant Inspections: February 2021

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was "Corrected on Site."

2-24-21

Ali Bakery

108 E. Sixth St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Dough sheeter or belt had broken. Dirty knives on dough sheeter.

Noncritical violations

Cobwebs on shelving and behind oven. Knives and utensils laying on equipment and tables. Flooring in backroom badly worn, rough concrete in main prep area, rough and not easily cleanable. Grease drippings on floor, fryer etc. Restroom door propped open.

2-8-21

Casey’s General Store No. 3786

1925 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

2-19-21

Chick-fil-A

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

2-22-21

Conception Abbey

37174 State Highway VV

Conception, MO 64433

Critical violations

Countertop refrigerator temperatures warm. Spray wand hangs below rim of sink in washroom. One drain plugged. Food handler training to be scheduled.

Noncritical violations

Not all refrigeration units have thermometers. Broken/missing tile in pantry.

2-19-21

Einstein Bros. Bagels

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

2-11-21

El Nopal No. 5

1214 E. First St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Wiping cloth container sanitizer too weak.

Noncritical violations

Box of chicken stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Box of churros stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Excessive frost buildup in walk-in freezer. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer at the cook’s station in kitchen area. Cardboard on floor in warewashing area. Door latch not working on walk-in cooler door.

2-18-21

Eugene Field Elementary School

418 E. Second St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Box of canned mixed fruit stored on floor, COS. Stained ceiling tile above dishwasher.

2-3-21

Good Time Charlie’s of Skidmore

103 S. Walnut St.

Skidmore, MO 64487

Critical violations

Wiping cloth sanitizer too strong. Unlabeled spray bottle on bus cart.

Noncritical violations

Unrestrained hair/beard on cook.

2-15-21

Hy-Vee Asian Express

1217 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Not all cooling units have thermometers. Bowl without handle used for school in Panko bread crumbs and corn starch bins.

2-15-21

Hy-Vee Deli

1217 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Rusting shelving, some dirt and mold on Hussman cooler. not all cooling units have thermometers, separate from built-in thermometers. Three-bay sanitizer bay, faucet is dripping.

2-15-21

Hy-Vee Dining

1217 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Drain overflowing from dishwasher and running across floor to trench drain. Tailpiece nut broken on hand wink in dishroom allowing water to run onto floor.

Noncritical violations

Bad door seal on prep table. Not all cooling units have thermometers. Badly pitted floor in warewashing room and around fryers.

2-5-21

Maryville High School

1503 S. Munn St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

2-3-21

Maryville Middle School

525 S. Hills Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Middle door seal torn on Delfield Three-door refrigerator.

2-19-21

Mooyah Burger

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Vents in back area dirty.

2-23-21

Nodaway County Senior Center

1214 E. First St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Chicken stored above beef in walk-in freezer.

Noncritical violations

Box of potato wedges on floor of walk-in freezer. Ceiling fans dirty in kitchen. Walls and ceiling starting to rust in walk-in cooler.

2-19-21

Northwest Missouri State University Campus Dining

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Wiping cloth sanitizer too weak at Mongolian Grill, COS.

Noncritical violations

Boxes of shrimp, hashbrowns stored on floor in retail freezer. Boxes of produce stored on floor in retail cooler. Stained ceiling tiles in freezer hallway. Main kitchen vents and light covers dirty.

2-19-21

Northwest Missouri State University Horace Mann

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

2-23-21

Northwest Nutrition

104 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

No thermometer in refrigeration unit.

Noncritical violations

None.

2-24-21

Pizza Ranch

215 Che Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Can opener dirty (Table and floor around can opener dirty/spillage). Spray bottle labeled sanitizer orange cleaner?.

Noncritical violations

No sanitizer test kits for the peroxide sanitizer/disinfectant. Bottom shelf or rollable cart in dish room rusting. Floor dirty in walk-in cooler and freezer, especially under shelves in freezer. Flooring around floor drain in dish room loose, popped — water comes out of seams when stepped on and loose missing caulk at seams. A few ceiling tiles removed.

2-23-21

Title Town Bar & Grill

130 N. Depot St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Ham and beef stored together in tub in walk-in. Meat above breads in “bread” freezer.

Noncritical violations

Standing water around ice maker in storage shed.

2-9-21

Taco Bell No. 26082

1117 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Foot-operated hand sinks not shutting off completely. Not all refrigeration units have conspicuous thermometers. Recirculation or missing valve, ceiling is leaking, ceiling tile removed to catch drip in bucket.

2-5-21

Tuck Point Bar & Grill

101 St. Main St.

Ravenwood, MO 64479

Critical violations

Can opener dirty, COS. No consumer advisory for undercooked foods.

Noncritical violations

Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer.

2-19-21

Zen Japanese

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Hand sink used for other purposes. Dirty vents in grill area.

