Restaurant Inspections: February 2021

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was "Corrected on Site."
--------
2-24-21
Ali Bakery
108 E. Sixth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dough sheeter or belt had broken. Dirty knives on dough sheeter.
Noncritical violations
Cobwebs on shelving and behind oven. Knives and utensils laying on equipment and tables. Flooring in backroom badly worn, rough concrete in main prep area, rough and not easily cleanable. Grease drippings on floor, fryer etc. Restroom door propped open.
--------
2-8-21
Casey’s General Store No. 3786
1925 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
2-19-21
Chick-fil-A
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
2-22-21
Conception Abbey
37174 State Highway VV
Conception, MO 64433
Critical violations
Countertop refrigerator temperatures warm. Spray wand hangs below rim of sink in washroom. One drain plugged. Food handler training to be scheduled.
Noncritical violations
Not all refrigeration units have thermometers. Broken/missing tile in pantry.
--------
2-19-21
Einstein Bros. Bagels
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
2-11-21
El Nopal No. 5
1214 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Wiping cloth container sanitizer too weak.
Noncritical violations
Box of chicken stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Box of churros stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Excessive frost buildup in walk-in freezer. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer at the cook’s station in kitchen area. Cardboard on floor in warewashing area. Door latch not working on walk-in cooler door.
--------
2-18-21
Eugene Field Elementary School
418 E. Second St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of canned mixed fruit stored on floor, COS. Stained ceiling tile above dishwasher.
--------
2-3-21
Good Time Charlie’s of Skidmore
103 S. Walnut St.
Skidmore, MO 64487
Critical violations
Wiping cloth sanitizer too strong. Unlabeled spray bottle on bus cart.
Noncritical violations
Unrestrained hair/beard on cook.
--------
2-15-21
Hy-Vee Asian Express
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Not all cooling units have thermometers. Bowl without handle used for school in Panko bread crumbs and corn starch bins.
--------
2-15-21
Hy-Vee Deli
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Rusting shelving, some dirt and mold on Hussman cooler. not all cooling units have thermometers, separate from built-in thermometers. Three-bay sanitizer bay, faucet is dripping.
--------
2-15-21
Hy-Vee Dining
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Drain overflowing from dishwasher and running across floor to trench drain. Tailpiece nut broken on hand wink in dishroom allowing water to run onto floor.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal on prep table. Not all cooling units have thermometers. Badly pitted floor in warewashing room and around fryers.
--------
2-5-21
Maryville High School
1503 S. Munn St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
2-3-21
Maryville Middle School
525 S. Hills Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Middle door seal torn on Delfield Three-door refrigerator.
--------
2-19-21
Mooyah Burger
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Vents in back area dirty.
--------
2-23-21
Nodaway County Senior Center
1214 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Chicken stored above beef in walk-in freezer.
Noncritical violations
Box of potato wedges on floor of walk-in freezer. Ceiling fans dirty in kitchen. Walls and ceiling starting to rust in walk-in cooler.
--------
2-19-21
Northwest Missouri State University Campus Dining
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Wiping cloth sanitizer too weak at Mongolian Grill, COS.
Noncritical violations
Boxes of shrimp, hashbrowns stored on floor in retail freezer. Boxes of produce stored on floor in retail cooler. Stained ceiling tiles in freezer hallway. Main kitchen vents and light covers dirty.
--------
2-19-21
Northwest Missouri State University Horace Mann
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
2-23-21
Northwest Nutrition
104 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No thermometer in refrigeration unit.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
2-24-21
Pizza Ranch
215 Che Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Can opener dirty (Table and floor around can opener dirty/spillage). Spray bottle labeled sanitizer orange cleaner?.
Noncritical violations
No sanitizer test kits for the peroxide sanitizer/disinfectant. Bottom shelf or rollable cart in dish room rusting. Floor dirty in walk-in cooler and freezer, especially under shelves in freezer. Flooring around floor drain in dish room loose, popped — water comes out of seams when stepped on and loose missing caulk at seams. A few ceiling tiles removed.
--------
2-23-21
Title Town Bar & Grill
130 N. Depot St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Ham and beef stored together in tub in walk-in. Meat above breads in “bread” freezer.
Noncritical violations
Standing water around ice maker in storage shed.
--------
2-9-21
Taco Bell No. 26082
1117 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Foot-operated hand sinks not shutting off completely. Not all refrigeration units have conspicuous thermometers. Recirculation or missing valve, ceiling is leaking, ceiling tile removed to catch drip in bucket.
--------
2-5-21
Tuck Point Bar & Grill
101 St. Main St.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
Can opener dirty, COS. No consumer advisory for undercooked foods.
Noncritical violations
Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer.
--------
2-19-21
Zen Japanese
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Hand sink used for other purposes. Dirty vents in grill area.
--------