Restaurant Inspections: December 2020

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was "Corrected on Site."
--------
12-9-20
American Legion Post 100
1104 E. Fifth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
12-31-20
Backyard Vine & Wine
30484 Icon Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No self-closer on restroom door.
--------
12-31-20
Dairy Queen
1912 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
12-15-20
El Maguey
964 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle on table by bar area.
Noncritical violations
Box of foam cups stored on floor in backroom. No hand washing signage on hand sink in bar area or by two-bay sink in kitchen. Excessive grease build-up on light fixture and fire suppression system of vent hood. Excessive frost build-up - mostly top portion of white upright freezer. No test strips for sanitizer. Cardboard on shelving (not a cleanable, nonporous surface) in Nor-Lake freezer. Floor tiles missing by backdoor and tile mop board between back door hand sink and mop sink. Back door propped open leaving a quarter-inch to half-inch gap.
--------
12-7-20
Fit Republic Lean Kitchen
1002 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Nutritional bars stored on floor in back room. No covered trashcan in restroom.
--------
12-28-20
Gray Oil & Gasoline Co.
22979 U.S. Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle. Wiping cloth sanitizer solution too strong.
Noncritical violations
Hand sink used for other purpose than hand washing. Not test kids available for sanitizer. Carpeted floor in walk-in freezer.
--------
12-17-20
Jefferson C-123 School District
37614 U.S. Highway 136
Conception Junction, MO 64434
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Mildewed caulking by garbage disposal.
--------
12-14-20
Jimmy Johns
1005 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Turkey stored above ham and bacon in walk-in cooler. Unlabeled spray bottle hanging on hand sink.
Noncritical violations
Mold/mildew on top portion of ice machine bin. No sanitizer test strips. West wall of walk-in cooler rusty. Light cover in store room with water in it.
--------
12-30-20
KFC
1622 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Mop sink faucet – anti-siphon/vacuum breaker removed and capped off. Hose hanging below rim of sink. Hand sink faucet by ice maker not shutting off.
Noncritical violations
Broken tile by walk-in freezer door and by backroom hand sink.
--------
12-18-20
Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District
318 S. Taylor St.
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
12-16-20
Northeast Nodaway
126 S. High School Ave.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Peeling pain on ceiling seam area.
--------
12-14-20
Pizza Hut
732 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Observed condensation and ice build-up from cooling unit of walk-in freezer dripping on boxes of raw dough. Broken light cover by electrical panel. Poor door seal on back exit door.
--------
12-15-20
South Nodaway R-IV School District
209 Morehouse Street
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
No water – contractor hit yard hydrant and had to shutdown portion of building including kitchen. (Water expected to be back on over the noon hour.)
Noncritical violations
Bags of carrots stored on floor of walk-in cooler and several boxes on the floor of walk-in freezer.
--------
12-14-20
St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School
315 S. Davis St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
12-17-20
The Q Steakhouse
225 W. First St.
Clearmont, MO 64431
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
12-8-20
Trexmart No. 8
11043 U.S. Highway 71
Clearmont, MO 64431
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Two boxes of J-cups stored on floor. No hand washing signage, soap or paper towels for hand sink by three-bay sink.
No covered trashcan in women’s restroom. Could not locate thermometers in all cooling/freezing units. Damaged ceiling by three-bay sink and by ATM. Mop board missing in hallway to restrooms. Damaged wall between ATM and doorway to backroom.
--------
12-9-20
William Coy’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant
1 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.
Noncritical violations
Frozen chicken thawing in hand sink, while hand sink is only for hand washing, COS. Scoops used for sugar and bread crumbs have no handles, COS.