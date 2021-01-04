Restaurant Inspections: December 2020

Inspections performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was "Corrected on Site."

--------

12-9-20

American Legion Post 100

1104 E. Fifth St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

12-31-20

Backyard Vine & Wine

30484 Icon Road

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

No self-closer on restroom door.

--------

12-31-20

Dairy Queen

1912 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

12-15-20

El Maguey

964 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Unlabeled spray bottle on table by bar area.

Noncritical violations

Box of foam cups stored on floor in backroom. No hand washing signage on hand sink in bar area or by two-bay sink in kitchen. Excessive grease build-up on light fixture and fire suppression system of vent hood. Excessive frost build-up - mostly top portion of white upright freezer. No test strips for sanitizer. Cardboard on shelving (not a cleanable, nonporous surface) in Nor-Lake freezer. Floor tiles missing by backdoor and tile mop board between back door hand sink and mop sink. Back door propped open leaving a quarter-inch to half-inch gap.

--------

12-7-20

Fit Republic Lean Kitchen

1002 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Nutritional bars stored on floor in back room. No covered trashcan in restroom.

--------

12-28-20

Gray Oil & Gasoline Co.

22979 U.S. Highway 71

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Unlabeled spray bottle. Wiping cloth sanitizer solution too strong.

Noncritical violations

Hand sink used for other purpose than hand washing. Not test kids available for sanitizer. Carpeted floor in walk-in freezer.

--------

12-17-20

Jefferson C-123 School District

37614 U.S. Highway 136

Conception Junction, MO 64434

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Mildewed caulking by garbage disposal.

--------

12-14-20

Jimmy Johns

1005 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Turkey stored above ham and bacon in walk-in cooler. Unlabeled spray bottle hanging on hand sink.

Noncritical violations

Mold/mildew on top portion of ice machine bin. No sanitizer test strips. West wall of walk-in cooler rusty. Light cover in store room with water in it.

--------

12-30-20

KFC

1622 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Mop sink faucet – anti-siphon/vacuum breaker removed and capped off. Hose hanging below rim of sink. Hand sink faucet by ice maker not shutting off.

Noncritical violations

Broken tile by walk-in freezer door and by backroom hand sink.

--------

12-18-20

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District

318 S. Taylor St.

Graham, MO 64455

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

12-16-20

Northeast Nodaway

126 S. High School Ave.

Ravenwood, MO 64479

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Peeling pain on ceiling seam area.

--------

12-14-20

Pizza Hut

732 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Observed condensation and ice build-up from cooling unit of walk-in freezer dripping on boxes of raw dough. Broken light cover by electrical panel. Poor door seal on back exit door.

--------

12-15-20

South Nodaway R-IV School District

209 Morehouse Street

Barnard, MO 64423

Critical violations

No water – contractor hit yard hydrant and had to shutdown portion of building including kitchen. (Water expected to be back on over the noon hour.)

Noncritical violations

Bags of carrots stored on floor of walk-in cooler and several boxes on the floor of walk-in freezer.

--------

12-14-20

St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School

315 S. Davis St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

12-17-20

The Q Steakhouse

225 W. First St.

Clearmont, MO 64431

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

12-8-20

Trexmart No. 8

11043 U.S. Highway 71

Clearmont, MO 64431

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Two boxes of J-cups stored on floor. No hand washing signage, soap or paper towels for hand sink by three-bay sink.

No covered trashcan in women’s restroom. Could not locate thermometers in all cooling/freezing units. Damaged ceiling by three-bay sink and by ATM. Mop board missing in hallway to restrooms. Damaged wall between ATM and doorway to backroom.

--------

12-9-20

William Coy’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant

1 Fall Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.

Noncritical violations

Frozen chicken thawing in hand sink, while hand sink is only for hand washing, COS. Scoops used for sugar and bread crumbs have no handles, COS.

