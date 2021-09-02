Restaurant Inspections: August 2021

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.
--------
8-25-21
102 BBQ LLC
27932 S. Scout Ridge Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Rugs in fryer area are not non-absorbant.
--------
8-3-21
A&G Restaurant
208 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gaskets on salad prep and expo refrigerators, ice makers. Ice maker gasket mildewed, COS. Peeling paint on ceiling in basement.
--------
8-30-21
America’s Best Value
1700 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No three-bay sink for ware washing. Only one hand sink in prep area, none in serving area. Prep area hand sink used for other purposes.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-23-21
B&G Catering LLC
203 E. Bishop Road
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-27-21
Bearcat Inn & Suites
2817 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-30-21
Chris Cakes
29242
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-19-21
El Maguey
964 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Spices and seasonings in “Sterilite bins” — not a food-grade material. Queso cheese sauce at 124 degrees Fahrenheit, should be held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Fly strips full of flies – need to keep back door closed.
Noncritical violations
Spices and seasonings in “Sterilite bins” not all labeled. 5 gallon buckets (old sour cream buckets) with spices, seasonings and sugar not labeled. Many of the above with lids off, a possible source for contamination. Rusty shelves in the “Pepsi” sliding door refrigerator in kitchen. Cardboard on shelving with the spices and seasonings. Ice scoop with handle in ice on ice maker. A bowl used for a scoop in the spice bin and another with the handle in the spices and seasonings. Back screen door won’t close properly.
-----------------
GRAHAM STREET FAIR
8-27-21
Dundee’s
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Hair restraints not in use.
--------
Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
Mid-Mo-Fun
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Hair restraints not in use.
--------
Kool Kats
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Hair restraints not in use.
--------
Cindy Lou’s Sweets & Eats
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Hair restraints not in use.
-----------------------
8-9-21
Happy Garden
514 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Cut vegetables: broccoli etc in cook’s prep table and refrigerator 45 to 48 degrees Fahrenheit – should be kept at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Repairman has been contacted.
Noncritical violations
Bag of rice and bag of sugar stored on floor, COS. Bowls used as scoops, COS. Old chest freezer door seal bad allowing ice buildup around door.
--------
8-27-21
Holiday Inn Express
2929 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Damaged chest freezer door. Broken light cover in kitchen.
--------
8-26-21
Kris and Kates Ice Cream
119 W. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Hot dogs not held at 135 degrees or greater, COS.
Noncritical violations
Smoothie powder mix container not labeled. Scoop for smoothing powder mix in powder. Box of cones stored on the floor. Foam-hinged containers, cups and lids stored on floor in bathroom. No hand washing signage, COS. Not all refrigeration units have thermometers. No sanitizer test kits. No metal stem thermometer to check food temperature. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Several holes in walls that need covered or sealed. Microwave dirty – looks like chili exploded in it. Restroom trash can not covered. Restroom door not self-closing. Pocket door at minimum needs to be kept closed. Hand sink used for other purposes. Hair not restrained. No one on duty having attended food handler training.
--------
8-31-21
Mosaic Medical Center
2016 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Some dry storage shelves rusted. Some damaged flooring around tilt skillet. Ceiling/vents dirty above dishwasher, hotpoint Oven and Vulcan Stove.
--------
8-27-21
The Power House
424 N. Buchanan St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-20-21
The Q Steakhouse
225 W. 1st St.
Clearmont, MO 64431
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Kratos refrigerator doesn’t have a thermometer.
--------
8-12-21
Senor Burrito LLC
121 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Kitchen prep table – diced tomatoes, onions, etc. temperatures at 48 degrees Fahrenheit – should be kept at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Lots of dead roaches in electric panel room on the floor. A few flies and gnats, but much better controlled.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal on kitchen prep table, refrigerator doors. Range hood is dirty. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Hole in electric panel room door. Floor pitted in front of electric panel room door. Ceiling dirty throughout kitchen, worse around vents. Missing mop board under three-bay sink. Water on floor in front of serving line prep table – leakage from prep table? Floor under serving line prep table is dirty – needs pulled out to clean. Light covers dirty on dining side of serving line. Hair restraints – pony tail hanging out the back of ball cap, down to middle of back, COS.
--------
8-30-21
The Stable Pub and Grub
424 4th St.
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Large hot dogs stored on floor of walk-in cooler – to be disposed of. Particle board flooring in disrepair.
--------
8-12-21
The Stack Shack
22783 U.S. Highway 136
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-2-21
Subway No. 7325
524 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Dust above walk-in door and soda rack.
--------
8-13-21
Taco Bell No. 26082
1117 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Drive-thru soda machine/ice maker outside dirty. Ice chute on lobby soda machine dirty.
--------
8-13-21
Tuck Point Bar & Grill
101 S. Main St.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
No consumer advisory for undercooked food.
Noncritical violations
None.