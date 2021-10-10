I think I heard one time that it takes a village or some nonsense. Well I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I know one thing’s for sure is that the Village of Ravenwood sure has a good thing going with Tuck Point Bar & Grill.
The bride had never been and she’s been a-hasslin’ me for awhile to load up in the Geo Metro to see what the new owners got cooking, as well as a couple other things on the “Harry-Do” list. She didn’t really want to get in the old Metro as she wants to get a new war wagon, but one thing at a time.
Well we made our way east and met up with Uncle Jethro and Aunt Mabel from down yonder way, determined to take part in a feast, and that’s just what we did.
I saw they had a pool table, so me and Jethro decided to shoot a game to decide who was gonna pay for supper while we ordered up some fried cheese curds. I figured we’d have a few minutes to slow play so I could snooker him, but he saw the waitress coming out of the kitchen and knocked in the remaining balls, leaving me with the check. Them cheese curds were worth it though as they were creamy and crispy.
For the main course I had the The Heater, and like a fastball on the edge from Bob Gibson, it struck me out with its flavor. This cheeseburger with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, spicy onion petals and a special sauce on a grilled potato bun was just right to go along with the crispy Tater Tots. This burger hit the spot as a two-napkin burger on the Harold scale (that’s as high as it gets) with a cold frosty one to wash it down.
The special of the day was the tenderloin sandwich and my uncle Jethro can’t pass up one whenever he sees it on the menu. Now old Jethro, he’s kinda like me as he has a discerning taste bud or two and this tenderloin was right near the top he said.
The bride, being a delicate flower and all, ordered up a buffalo chicken wrap. I thought delicate until I saw it come to the table with them onion rings. I tried to grab one, but she slapped my hand real fast since I called her delicate and all. Aunt Mabel is reliable when she goes out to eat as she orders up a shrimp basket everywhere — she goes just to compare and she was not disappointed.
The good folks at Tuck Point serve up specials each night they’re open, have great appetizers and nice cold drinks, including a tasty margarita. Next time you’re near good ol’ Crow Timber stop by the restaurant in the village for a game of pool, a cold drink and some great, hot food. Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying Soup’s On.