My boy, Harold the III came home recently from the CIA, not the spy agency, but the Culinary Institute of America for a quick visit. Needless to say his taste buds have changed a little and he didn’t want any of his momma’s home cooking, even when she suggested some of her signature chipped beef on toast or SOS as it’s affectionately known.
Harold III wanted himself a real culinary delight and I knew just where we should go. In fact, it’s Maryville’s go-to place for a great upscale meal or a night on the town: A&G Restaurant, which has been family owned by the Groumoutises since 1975.
While I was looking at the extensive menu that has more than 150 menu items ranging from authentic Greek dishes, hand-cut steaks to pastas, pizza and desserts, I ordered up a tall frosty one and some Blue Cheese Chips. The cold one went down nice and easy with the poblano cheese sauce, bacon and blue cheese on their house chips.
Young Harold decided that he wanted to have himself one of A&G’s signature Greek dishes and he ordered up the Greek Gyro Plate. I had no idea what any of the items included were and Harold III quickly informed me — with a look I’ve seen before from his momma — that the meal included gyro meat, a cheese pie, a spinach pie and rice. The bride got herself the Jack Daniel’s Grille, while I got the Tour of Italy which had chicken parmesan, fettuccine Alfredo and lasagna.
Once the food came out, I felt like I was transported to the Mediterranean with a fresh tasty food that you can tell was prepared expertly with care. Harold let me sample the gyro meat, which is lamb and boy was it tasty. Harold III described the lamb as “succulent.” I’m not sure exactIy what that meant, but all I know is that it sure was good. I moved on to my heaping plate of food and the lasagna had layers of tender noodles, sauce, meat and cheese, while the chicken was moist with tons of flavor just like the fettuccine. The bride loved her Jack Daniel’s Grille, although I’m a bourbon man myself, I didn’t complain when she offered me a bit to taste the deep, rich flavor of the glaze.
Although I’ve been to A&G a bunch of times, Harold III turned me on to authentic Greek food and I won’t wait until the boy comes home again to tickle my taste buds. The bride and I for sure will be heading to A&G on Fridays for Greek Night where George himself can be seen and heard playing traditional music on the “bouzouki.” Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying Opa! — Whoops! I mean Soup’s On.