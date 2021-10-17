The in-laws have been hounding me and the bride to go out to eat with them for awhile and at some point you just can’t say no anymore. Well, this is one of them times as CraPaw and MeMaw invited us out for a bite. I was a little hesitant, but when I heard it was Boudreaux’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks in St. Joseph and they were buying, well by George I put on a set of new Key overalls and turned on the tube to watch The Water Boy and some reruns of that old cajun cook Justin Wilson in preparation for that evening’s chow down.
Once we arrived I saw the in-laws had grabbed a big table at which point I knew I had been catfished, as it turned out to be a little family get-together, but you know what I didn’t much mind even if crazy cousin Treva, who lived down in New Orleans for awhile, was there. Because — oh the food — and although I can’t pronounce the names of the food I sure do love them cajun spices.
We all started off with some appetizers as pretty much everybody ordered one up. We got some fried pickles, onion rings, crab-stuffed jalapenos, crab bisque, seafood gumbo, and of course, some alligator with a creamy gravy dipping sauce and — oh boy, boudin balls. For those who don’t know what boudin is, it’s a rice and pork sausage concoction, usually in a link, but Boudreaux’s also does them fried which was perfect. I felt like I was right on the bayou.
It was a sight to behold. It was like a smorgasbord of food laid out before us, with everyone eager to sample everybody else’s food and looked like a Sunday dinner table spread at granny’s. At that point Treva, who had drank a few hurricanes, started hollering “Laissez les bon temp rouler!” I thought something was wrong and I was ready to spring into action — at this point in life spring may be the wrong word — but it just turned out that she was saying “let the good times roll.”
It was time for the main courses to come out and once again there was a little bit of everything from a couple of steaks, to crab-stuffed shrimp, grilled mahi mahi, chicken fried steak, fettuccine Alfredo, a seafood platter, super jambalaya and for heaven’s sake even a cheeseburger. To say everything was great doesn’t do it justice, I’ll just say even with all that food and only nine people, there wasn’t a scrap left.
Also, the staff at Boudreaux’s somehow heard it was Treva’s little boy Louie’s birthday (Hint: he ain’t so little or even a kid) and they brought him a piece of peanut butter pie. I tried to reach in for a little taste and it was like an alligator snapping at my hand. Not sure how it tasted, but the look on little Louie’s face said it all, “mmm good.”
If you’ve ever been curious about cajun food or just looking for a great night out, head to Boudreaux’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks in St. Joseph. Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying “C’est bien” which means “That’s good.” Either way Soup’s On.