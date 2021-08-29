It was my wedding anniversary the other day, don’t ask me which one it is because whatever I answer I know it’s wrong. I know the day mind you, but the year, not sure if I remember.
In honor of that fateful, I mean wonderful day, I knew that I had to come up with a good plan for supper. I asked the bride if she wanted to go grab some fast food to celebrate and go back to the house to watch Green Acres.
Well, you could only imagine the response I got, which included several flying objects at my head. Since we had to go down to St. Joe to see her great uncle Festus, I figured I would try to salvage the remembering of our nuptials by taking the wife to Jake’s Steakhouse & Sports Bar. It was the best decision I had made all week.
One look at Jake’s extensive menu and I knew I was in the right place. This place, located in downtown St. Joseph, has so much more than just steaks. They even do a Sunday brunch. There were so many sandwich choices to go along with chicken, fish and pasta.
I was getting a case of the meat sweats just trying to decide what I was gonna eat. Jake’s even had a chicken liver plate that woulda made ol’ Festus leap out of his rolling chair and slap his granny they tasted so good.
Thought I’d try to spice up the evenin’ by ordering some jalapeno popper dip. I found out that was not quite what the bride had in mind when I said I’m gonna spice some things up. Either way it was down right delicious.
After the little bit of heat, I ordered up the Chuck Wagon, which was two pieces of buttery toast loaded with pulled pork, whiskey caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and Jake’s famous double smoked mac ‘n cheese.
The wife ordered up one of them famous hand-cut steaks that was cooked to perfection. The flavors and the portions did not disappoint.
When I finished all I could do was let loose one notch on my belt and say “Shew buddy.” Instead of heading right back home to watch some antenna television, we stayed and listened to some local musicians and drank some local wine even though I’m more of a Stag beer kind of guy.
When we get back down to St. Joe going to definitely grab some tasty food and try something new at Jake’s Steakhouse & Sports Bar. Heck, we might even bring good old Festus with us. Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying Soup’s On.