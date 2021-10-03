I recently heard about this place just off 71 Highway that had some great, freshly cooked food and a name I couldn’t resist — Wild Horse Cafe in Bolckow.
A buddy of mine named Papa C had been after me to go on a trail ride with him and I figured this would be the perfect time and place for that ride. So we hooked up the horse trailer to Papa C’s 1985 Dodge Ram Charger SUV and headed down south. We pulled into Midway and parked the trailer and saddled up my trusty horse Leroy for the short ride to Bolckow.
We walked in and Grit TV was playing on the ol’ television screen showing “The Virginian” and I knew right then that we were in the place. Although I was an outsider coming into this local eatery, everyone in there from the waitress to the other customers made me feel like I was their neighbor.
Wild Horse Cafe has daily specials too and breakfast — available until 10 a.m. — would suit any farmer or trail hand. We ordered up some appetizers, although I really wanted them fried chicken gizzards, Papa C said a big “No,” so we settled on fried mushrooms and jalapeno poppers which came out hot, fresh and fast, same with our meals. I ordered up the bacon cheeseburger while Papa C went with the fried tenderloin. Just like everywhere else I’ve been on my culinary journey through the area Wild Horse Cafe did not disappoint.
There was just enough grease on the burger for full flavor but not dripping down my sleeves. The bacon perfectly crispy but not burnt and the whole dad-gum burger was tasty from the first bite until the very last. Papa C really enjoyed his tenderloin as it went down the old chute faster than John Wayne could draw his six-shooter.
There’s something to be said about good, simple food done right, and that is exactly what you’re going to get at this place.
Heck, the folks at Wild Horse Cafe know how to take care of their customers too. During harvest time they are rustling up food and will deliver straight to the field for farmers. Talk about customer service and keeping the backbone of America rolling on — that’s exactly what Wild Horse Cafe is doing.
No doubt about it, I’ll be back at the Wild Horse Cafe to try me some breakfast, and definitely those gizzards, as well as just about everything else on the menu. Maybe next time though I’ll leave good old Leroy at home as that gallop back to Midway turned more into a leisurely stroll as my full belly took its toll on him with all the extra weight on his back.
Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying Soup’s On.