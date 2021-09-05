As I’m prone to from time to time I meet up with my brothers-in-law for a cold adult beverage or two and some real good grub. Our place of choice for both of those here in Maryville is Title Town Bar & Grill.
So I met up with Skin, Biscuit and Sarge one late afternoon this past week as we sought to get away for a few moments from the daily grind. Now mind you we’re all pretty big guys so we grabbed a table at the back of the place and I was surrounded by tons of Spoofhound and Bearcat memorabilia, which brings back images of our glory days on the field. As soon as we sat down we had our drinks ordered and the waitress had them right back to us in no time at all.
After a few cold ones and complaining about life, taxes, wives and girlfriends, we decided it was time to order up some of that great food made-to-order by owner and top-notch cook himself, Tim Jackson.
Well, Skin and I ordered the Cowboy Burger, while Biscuit and Sarge each got the hand-cut breaded tenderloin sandwich. Tim and his signature loud button up shirts got right to it and before we knew it the food came out piping hot.
The Cowboy Burger got put in front of me and after one look I thought I was going to need a fire extinguisher or at least a couple of more cold drafts to help put out the spices as the two quarter-pound patties on Texas toast were smothered in pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and that signature trail busting cowboy sauce. The famous tenderloins were nothing to laugh at neither. Afterward, Tim came out and shot the breeze with us for a few minutes, asked us about our meal and made a couple of quick jokes about me and himself. That’s just the kind of place this is. Good food, good drinks and good people.
After eating these championship sized meals it’s hard to not — like Tim himself says — “smile and be amazing.”
Title Town has everything you need, cold drinks to go along with hot and tasty food and their daily specials, which are just that — special. Each week the team at Title Town led by Tim serves up their specials, which include the famous pulled pork nachos, hot beef combo, meatloaf and pan fried chicken just to name a few.
Title Town is a friendly place where you can grab a drink and some great food and these days it’s getting harder and harder to find places like this which is why me and the boys like to venture here to watch the Spoofhounds and Bearcats play and have a few laughs.
No matter what day of the week it is, don’t forget to support the place that supports your town and your teams. Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying Soup’s On.