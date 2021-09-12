The other day me and my good buddy Fat Chops Widemen, whose neither heavy set nor has side burns, went on a little road trip to the northwest part of the county and lo and behold we came across Kiss My Grits Kafe in Burlington Junction. A sign in the window said “You are entering a Red Neck Area, American Flags, Armed citizens, the Lord’s Prayer and country music proceed at your own risk.” It was at that moment I knew we were definitely at the right place.
Neither me nor Fat Chops knew what to expect walking inside, but we were sure we were going to like it. There was no Flo dressed in a pink dress or Mel in his signature white T-shirt and cap slinging out attitude or insults back and forth, but there was plenty of hot, freshly made, man-sized portions coming out of this hard-working kitchen.
We certainly came in hungry, so I ordered up a tenderloin — which if you didn’t know is a classic in these parts of the country — along with some good old fried cheese balls. Fat Chops’ mouth was a waterin’ as he looked over the menu and was having trouble deciding between breakfast and lunch. He thought about ordering up “Tiny’s Favorite,” which is a full order of biscuits, gravy, hash browns and — count ’em — four eggs. Much to his credit he knew that he would be done for the day if he tried to put all that away right around lunch time so he went for the barbecue bacon cheeseburger and onion rings. We gave our order to the nice waitress who was working the nearly full-house restaurant and before you knew it our feast was in front of us.
The tenderloin was as big as the plate and I could tell it was hot out of the fryer. It was the same with Fat Chops’ burger, served fresh and hot as all get out. There was no disappointment in the flavor either, and it was as big as the tenderloin itself. After one bite you could tell there are no shortcuts taken here at Kiss My Grits.
There is no doubt that Kiss My Grits Kafe is now on my regularly scheduled places to grab some good home-cooked meals served with a smile. In case you didn’t know it is the home of “Good Old Fashioned Large Portions At Reasonable Prices.” Fat Chops and I can both attest to that.
Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying Soup’s On.