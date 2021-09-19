One day a bunch of the fellas, Butch, Festus and Nugene all wanted to get together, but some were traveling south and the others north and no one could agree on anything or a location. The one place that I had heard of that might just hit the spot with all these boys is The Pizza Shoppe in Savannah. So I slid into the passenger seat of Butch’s 1970 yellow Buick LeSabre with the green vinyl top and a 455 under the hood and we headed south listening to some 8-tracks.
We all met up on the square and waddled our way in. It was pretty busy so we headed on to the back dining room. On the way to our seats I saw one of them tabletop video games from my misspent youth that had both Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga on it so I stopped to throw a few quarters in and gobble up some pellets and ghosts before I took on the pizza.
I heard they had something called The Pink Stuff. The only pink stuff I’d ever heard of was for an upset stomach but I didn’t think that’s what the good folks at the Pizza Shoppe were talking about. I saw some nice lady order up a salad and I saw that concoction on it and leaned over to ask her if I could try a dab of that there Pink Stuff. After a quick glance she realized I wasn’t crazy, just, you know, hungry.
Wouldn’t you know it the flavor was that of garlicky goodness; who knew that I would ever like salad, but with that stuff I’ll eat lettuce any day of the week. Well, maybe only one day as I don’t want my “mannish” figure to change. Although it was tasty and whatnot, we weren’t there for the salad, and we were ready to order up some Kansas City style pizza and some oven-baked pasta.
There were so many choices, but I ordered up the Original Roundtable, which had all the toppings a big guy like me could ask for, while Festus and Nugene decided to try some pasta.
The food showed up at the table and there was no disappointment, just a look of happiness about what was soon to getting inside our bellies. The pizza on that thin crispy cracker crust was perfect and held up to all the toppings including hamburger, pork sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions and extra cheese. The pasta looked great too and you could tell it was right out of the oven.
Needless to say there wasn’t a crumb left or no take home boxes needed for this crew. I did though take home a bottle of The Pink Stuff, you know, for the bride of course. Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying Soup’s On.