They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Not that I disagree, but I think there are four most important meals of the days — breakfast, dinner, supper and whatever other time my belly starts a rumbling.
Well, I was running around town the other day, just tooling around in my Chevrolet, when I came across a couple old friends of mine — the Clower twins, Cletus and Clovis, who just happened to be passing through. The boys said they was hungry for both breakfast and lunch and asked if I knew a place where we could tie on a feed bag. I knew just the place — Gray’s Truck Stop & Restaurant just north of town.
Well, we met up in the parking lot and it was mighty hot so we went right inside. Clovis turned to me once we got in the booth and said he was half expectin’ to see Sheriff Buford T. Justice standing at the counter ordering a Diablo sandwich and a Dr. Pepper while taking a quick break from chasing the Bandit and Snowman up and down the highway. I didn’t have the heart to tell the Clower boys that was only in the movies, but I had a good laugh at least. Anyhow, what we did find was fast and friendly service at a great price. And the food, it made me think I was eating my dear old momma’s food.
Since Gray’s serves breakfast all day, I ordered up the classic breakfast bowl with hash browns, eggs, bacon and cheese smothered in white gravy. Cletus and Clovis each had the Gray’s famous breaded tenderloin sandwich with sidewinders. When the nice waitress brought our food, you should of seen the eyes of them Clower boys light up at the size of their sandwich and the amount of food in my breakfast bowl. And the taste, it did not disappoint! It was everything we expected and more. Once we cleaned our plates, and even though we were full we decided that we needed to have about five or six pieces of pie because we couldn’t decide which one of the many flavors to have.
After we finally had our fill, with our wallets still intact, thanks to the down home prices, it was time for the Clower boys to hit the road and put the hammer down as they said something about bootlegging some beer down to Georgia. They said the next time they rolled through town we need to meet up again for a meal at Gray’s.
So no matter what time of the day be it morning, noon, or evening, Gray’s truck stop can fill your tummy and your gas tank. Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying Soup’s On.