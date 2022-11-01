Restaurant Inspections: October 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
10-3-22
102 BBQ LLC
27932 S. Scout Ridge Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-14-22
Barnard Processing
527 Depot
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No signage at hand sink.
--------
10-28-22
Bearcat Lanes
1803 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Cloth on shelving for glassware (under beer tap).
--------
10-19-22
Breaktime No. 311100
1517 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Two angus cheeseburgers on top of display unit (Any Time EATS) at 60 degrees Fahrenheit, COS. Dead roaches and spiders by furnace and soda box storage, COS.
Noncritical violations
Cardboard (not a smooth, cleanable, non-absorbant material) on shelving in walk-in cooler. Not all hot holding and refrigrator/freezer units have thermometer, COS on Hot Box – still need in Hunts Brothers and AnyTime EATS open display case, COS.
--------
10-25-22
Casey’s No. 3430
1719 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Boxes of food items on floor of walk-in freezer. Cloth towels on shelving by/behind three-bay sink. Leakage from carbonation equipment above soda racks. One dumpster missing a lid. Floor sneed a little more attention under shelving and equipment. Lots of trash in grassed area south of dumpsters.
--------
10-27-22
Casey’s No. 3786
1925 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle in caddy in room with mop sink.
Noncritical violations
Drinking fountains dirty. Coffee stations and creamer stations dirty (dusty and dried spillage). Coffee creamer tubes not cut diagonally. Water on floor of laundry room. Spillage/leakage by soda box racks. RP2 Backflow Preventer is dripping (Have cup fashioned to run drip into drain.)
--------
10-27-22
City Star No. 3
623 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No anti-siphon device on three-bay sink faucet hose.
Noncritical violations
No handwashing signage at hand sink by soda dispenser or in the women’s restroom sink. 10 of 12 reach-in door gaskets are in disrepair. Plastic shelving mildewed in walk-in cooler. Stained ceiling tiles above chip aisle also a few in back store room. A few ceiling tiles loose/pulled back or missing. Ceiling dirty in walk-in cooler. Self-closing hinges on women’s restroom door broken/not working.
--------
10-27-22
The Corner Perk
324 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No signage at hand sinks – left signage, COS. Wooden shelves and cabinets not sealed/painted. Not all refrigerator units have thermometers. No self-closer on restroom door.
--------
10-13-22
Eugene Field Elementary School
418 E. Second St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Cold food not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below on salad bar: lettuce – 45 degrees Fahrenheit; cut cucumbers - 43; sliced apples – 54; diced egg – 42; turkey – 46. Ice packs under trays not touching trays – slow to transfer cold. Mechanical sanitation temperature not adequate on dish washer – ran twice. Unit has been blowing fuses, part ordered by maintenance, COS.
Noncritical violations
Cart with contact paper (ripped/torn)
--------
10-20-22
Highway 136 Roadhouse
602 W. Main St.
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
Several meat items in baggies not date marked in the Whirlpool and Kenmore refrigerator and freezer.
Noncritical violations
Microwave dirty. Excessive frost in upright Frigidaire and larger backroom freezers. Broken drawer in both the Whirpool and Kenmore refrigerators. Spillage in the bottoms of both the Whirpool and Kenmore refrigerators. Outside/Non-food contact surfaces of the upright Frigidaire Freezer, Kenmore and Whirpool refrigerator/freezers dirty. Floor in kitchen prep area and by fryers, grill and upright freezer dirty. Unshielded lights in kitchen prep area. Hole in bottom of restroom door.
--------
10-12-22
Maryville High School
1429 S. Munn Ave.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Ready to eat potentially hazardous foods not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below: chicken salad – 44 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit; salad bar items next to this all 45 degrees; main salad bar: apple sauce 66 degrees Fahrenheit; tomatoes – 49; lettuce – 50; orange slices – 63. Iced salad bar: chicken chunks – 34; ham 41; diced egg 42. Time can be used as a public health control, but need a log to keep track of items and any leftover should be disposed of.
Noncritical violations
Soda cans and bottles with ice over lids.
--------
10-14-22
Maryville Middle School
525 South Hills Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Two bad door gaskets – middle- and right-hand side on Delfield three-door refrigerator. Back door held open with cardboard leaving small gap where pests could enter, COS.
--------
10-25-22
Nodaway County Senior Center
1214 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Food (meats) not from an approved source – stew meat in Hussman walk-in cooler not USDA inspected, labeled “Not for sale.” Also meats in walk-in freezer from “Edsons” - not USDA/MOAG inspected.
Noncritical violations
Three of five reach-in doors on the Hussman cooler are in disrepair.
--------
10-7-22
Northwest Missouri State University
Horace Mann Elementary
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Ready to eat potentially hazardous foods not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below: sliced cucumbers – 56; sliced tomatoes – 46; lettuce – 57.
Noncritical violations
Several tables with peeling surfaces and duct tape (No table due in November). No thermometer in backroom refrigerator/freezer – it only has some single service butter spread.
--------
10-11-22
Pagliai’s Pizza
611 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No hand sink in downstairs kitchen – one on storeroom side, but really need on in actual kitchen.
Noncritical violations
Flour bin not labeled. Bad door seal on pizza prep table. Scoop handle in flow of flour bin. Scoop with no handles in salt bin. Peeling paint on ceiling – north side of hood.
--------
10-25-22
Pizza Ranch
215 Che Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Aluminum foil on shelving with sauces (by fryer). Rested bottom shelf on table in dish room. Torn door seals – walk-in cooler door and the two on each side of walk-in cooler door (badly torn) Pizza Prep Table lids/rovers not secure – missing hinges. Missing ceiling tile above computer station by Delfield Refrigerator and loose by fryer and corner of dish room. Food safety training not obtained. Ordinance requires one person on duty to have food handler training. Only one person on duty and has not obtained training yet.
--------
10-19-22
The Pub
414 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage in women’s restroom. Upper baffle of ice maker is dirty. Wall and ceiling material coming down in basement in walk-in cooler. No self-closer on ADA restroom door.
--------
10-28-22
Simply Siam
314 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottles (oven cleaner)
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost in large chest freezer and on kitchen chest freezer (one with meats). Flooring in disrepair – ceramic severely cracked in main kitchen and hardwood flooring in ware wash area not sealed.
--------
10-21-22
Sleek Creek Cafe LLC
27799 U.S. Highway 136
Conception, MO 64433
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-6-22
The Stack Shack
22783 U.S. Highway 136
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at either hand sink. No soap or paper towels at front counter hand sink, COS. Wooden shelving in cabinet big mixer is stored on, not sealed or painted.