Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.
--------
10-18-21
Bearcat Lanes
1803 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bar area carpet needs cleaned.
--------
10-6-21
Breaktime #311100
1517 E. 1st St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of nacho chip with plastic clam shells stored on floor. Cardboard covering shelving in walk-in cooler. Damaged door seals. F’real freezer and walk-in cooler door (duct taped). Ceiling dirty in front of refrigerator unit in walk-in cooler. Ceiling dirty around vents above 3-bay sink and above pizza oven. Hallway by restroom—vent dirty.
--------
10-15-21
Burger King
1601 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Walk-in cooler door seal is damaged. Chemical storeroom—excessive clutter.
--------
10-19-21
Casey’s #3430
1719 E. 1st St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Cloth towel on storage rack by 3-bay sink with pans/mixing bowl stored on top of it—not a smooth, cleanable surface. Bad door seal on kitchen walk-in cooler door. Bad door seal on Pizza prep top door. Ceiling tiles removed in back storeroom. Dirty air vent above soda box rack. Partition between urinals is loose from wall. Taller urinal needs to be cleaned.
--------
10-18-21
Casey’s #3786
1925 S. Main
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
½ box of ice cream stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Iced coffee dispenser tubes and creamer dispenser tubes not cut diagonally.
--------
10-21-21
Chick-fil-A
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-12-21
City Star #3
623 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No backflow/anti-siphon device on 3-bay sink faucet.
Noncritical violations
Box of J-cups stored on floor by icemaker. Bagged ice not labeled with store name and address. 10 of 12 reach-in cooler doors have bad door seals. Not all refrigeration unites have thermometers. Interior top and lip of baffle dirty/mildewed. Walls and ceiling in walk-in cooler dirty/mildewed. Excessive frost in North Star and Blue Bunny Chest Freezer. Ceiling tiles—missing and stained in backroom. Self closer on women’s restroom door not working. Men’s room not working well. No covered trash can in women’s restroom.
--------
10-21-21
Einstein Bros. Bagels
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-26-21
Hy-Vee Asian Express
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Hole in lid of sugar bin. Ceiling tiles dirty especially around vents. Light cover above grill dirty, looks like there may have been a leak into it. Vent by grill dirty.
--------
10-26-21
Hy-Vee Dining
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal on breakfast cooler. Splash board by soda dispenser loose—needs re-installed and re-caulked. Vent hoods dirty. A few booth seats torn-not easily cleanable. Tea dispenser tubes not cut diagonally. Soda/ice dispensers dirty. Floors: edges and baseboards need attention. Some pitting on floors—dish room and around fryers. Floor under kitchen appliances & tables need cleaning. Stained ceiling tiles and rails.
--------
10-6-21
Maryville Board Game Cafe
324 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-26-21
Mooyah Burger
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of straws on floor on downstairs dry storage and boxes of hamburger rolls, pepperoni and veggie burgers on floor of downstairs freezer.
--------
10-6-21
Nodaway County Senior Center
1214 E. 1st St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Loose/dirty caulking around prep sink. Broken trim on doorway between kitchen and serving line. Walls of interior of door of old walk-in cooler—surface rust/painted flooring worn. Peeling paint by doorway to walk-in freezer.
--------
10-26-21
NWMSU Campus Dining
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Mongolian Grill vent hood is dirty. Mongolian Grill hand sink drain very slow. Mongolian Grill dish room—mop board at dish return loose and wall at dish return damaged. Ceiling and light covers in main kitchen dirty/dirty vent in dish return dish room. Catering kitchen: peeling paint on wall near dishwasher and mop board loose and missing by doorway near dishwasher. Missing ceiling tile in main dish room and by doorway of dish return. *Note: various places throughout campus dining kitchen and hallways with scraped wall, small holes and chipped/cracked tiles.
--------
10-21-21
NWMSU Horace Mann
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Cooling table, evaporation coil is dirty. Wall by trash can has previous days splatter.
--------
10-15-21
Pagliai’s Pizza
611 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dirty can openers—both upstairs and downstairs/more than current day’s buildup. One COS. Pressure relief valve dripping on water heater.
Noncritical violations
Wooden soda box shelving—not sealed or painted. Bad door seal on true refrigerator near dishwasher. Ceiling tiles in downstairs kitchen: a few stained, several loose and a few not smooth/washable.
--------
10-19-21
Pizza Ranch
215 Che Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Soft-serve machine reservoir lid—corner chipped. Rusting lower shelf on dish room cart. Vent hood above fryers needs to be cleaned. Flooring in dish room “popped.” Broken corner tile by walk-in cooler. Lots of spillage/oil on floor under fryers. Caulking around women’s restroom stools rough—not easily cleanable.
--------
10-21-21
Product on Demand (POD)
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-6-21
Simply Siam
314 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of beef on floor of walk-in cooler. Hood above stove needs to be cleaned. Wooden flooring in dishwasher area—not sealed and dirty. Peeling paint above hand sink. Wall by rice cooker/warmer is dirty. Hole in wall where conduit goes through wall under breaker box.
--------
10-21-21
Starbucks
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
10-1-21
West Nodaway RI School
17665 US Hwy 136
Burlington Jct, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ice/condensate dripping on boxes of food under cooling unit in walk-in freezer. Floor worn in walk-in cooler. Floor damaged in front of McCall refrigerator. *Discussed glove use. *Discussed thermometers.
--------
10-26-21
William Coy’s
1 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle—COS.
Noncritical violations
Boxes of food stored on floor of walk-in freezer. *Also left flyer on refrigeration storage. Prep table door gaskets bad—Sauté prep the worst. Vent hood dirty. Cup without handle used as scoop in sugar bin. *Discussed hair restraints. Floors under fryers is dirty. Wall behind dishwasher and by hand sink is dirty. Ceiling and vent (rusting) in kitchen by dishwasher. Flooring peeling in mop room. Outside sidewalk dirty—around smoker and path leading kitchen door.
--------
10-21-21
Zen Japanese
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.