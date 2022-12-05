Restaurant Inspections: November 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
11-9-22
A&G Restaurant
208 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Some dust/dirt buildup on ceilings (in kitchen) on ceiling around HVAC vents.
--------
11-10-22
American Legion Post 110
1104 E. Fifth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
One of two air fryers dirty, COS.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
11-29-22
Applebee’s
2919 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal on Traulsen Freezer. Ceilings dirty around HVAC vents. Wall/floor tiles broken/missing by walk-in coolers and grout missing by three-bay sink. Several ceiling tiles missing.
--------
11-22-22
B&G Catering LLC
203 E. Bishop St.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
11-16-22
Chris Cakes
29242 Jade Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
11-23-22
Clear Creek Grill & Bar
103 N. Depot St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Dirty door gasket on freezer, main kitchen. Unshielded lights in store house.
--------
11-30-22
Conception Abbey
37174 State Route VV
Cocneption, MO 64433
Critical violations
One spray wand in dish room can hang below rim of sink.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gasket on upper right door of Hussman/Victory four-door refrigerator. Scoop handle in oatmeal, COS. Missing ceramic tiles throughout kitchen areas. Stained ceiling tiles throughout kitchen areas. Stained ceiling tiles in dish room. Dead bugs in many light covers. Beard restraints.
--------
11-22-22
Fit Republic/Lean Kitchen
102 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Hand sink inaccessible.
Noncritical violations
Microwave slightly dirty. No thermometer inside refrigerator. Restroom trash cannot be covered.
--------
11-28-22
Hy-Vee Chinese Express
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of cups stored on floor, COS. Ceiling tile loose in corner by walk-in freezer.
--------
11-28-22
Hy-Vee Dining
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Meatloaf in serving line 129-132 degrees Fahrenheit, COS.
Noncritical violations
Canned goods stored on floor, COS. Pitted floor in dish room by fryers. Ceilings dirty around HVAC vents. Floors dirty under counters and equipment.
--------
11-7-22
Kiss My Grits Kafe
129 W. Main St.
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Wooden shelving not painted or sealed (cleaning supplies/paper goods and canned goods in kitchen). Cloth towels in prep table refrigerator. Loose ceiling tile above hood and a few stained throughout.
--------
11-10-22
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville
2016 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Lettuce – 65, Tomatoes – 55, onions – 56 degrees Fahrenheit on countertop. Need to be held at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit, or disposed of after four hours.
Noncritical violations
Bin of bread crumbs with scoop handle in bread crumbs. Damaged flooring and wall around tilt kettle.
--------
11-23-22
Murphy USA No. 6539
1603 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Could not locate thermometers in refrigerator units. Badly rusted door frame (near bottom) of restroom door.
--------
11-7-22
The Palms
422 N. Buchanan St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Can opener – back kitchen is dirty. Bar soda dispenser nozzle dirty. Knife wedged between cooks prep table and warmer. Walk-in freezer frosting-up – some exposed food and packaging getting frosted.
Noncritical violations
Bags of food: brown sugar, rice, Panko and box of straws stored on floor of storeroom. No paper towels at bar hand sink. No signage at kitchen hand sink. Upper baffle on ice maker – slime/mildewed. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Ice scoops – handles in ice at bar and ktichen soda dispenser ice bins. Ceiling tiles missing above kitchen soda/tea/coffee area, above dishwasher and in utility room. Loose above plate shelving. Floor dirty under shelving, equipment and along wells in kitchen.
--------
11-17-22
The Palms (Follow-up)
422 N. Buchanan St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Bar soda dispenser nozzle dirty, COS.
Noncritical violations
All but one ceiling tile back in place. (This one by hood will need to be notched.) Floor much better. All other violations from 11-7 have been corrected.
--------
11-15-22
Pizza Hut
732 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Ice in ice maker bin dirty (specks of dust/fuzz), COS.
Noncritical violations
Bad bottom door seal on dough retarder. Fan covers dirty on pizza oven. Some splatter (pizza sauce?) on ceiling by dishwasher. Ceiling and wall dirty by HVAC vent and BOHN cooling unit. Cracked/taped light covers in restrooms.
--------
11-3-22
Planet Sub
217 W. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bag, ledge and side of unit dusty (east side of Turbofan unit)
--------
11-2-22
The Ministry Center
971 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
11-30-22
William Coy’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant
1 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gaskets on prep tables. Wet-nesting of a couple containers, COS. Ceilings dirty by speakers and light covers by three-bay sink.