Restaurant Inspections: November 2021

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.
--------
11-8-21
American Legion Post 100
1104 E. Fifth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Spray bottle sanitizer solution too strong.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at bar hand sink. No test kits for sanitizer. No food handler training.
--------
11-24-21
Applebee’s
2919 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Some peeling paint/plaster on men’s room ceiling. North side carpet badly worn (south side too) — worst near entrance. Mildew on walls and pipe insulation in beer walk-in cooler/a little in regular walk-in cooler. Several light covers hanging loose not completely latched.
--------
11-15-21
El Nopal
2717 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Frost all over packages of food in walk-in freezer. Bar area hand sink — paper towel dispenser not working. Bad door latches on walk-in cooler door and walk-in freezer door. Dirty light cover in kitchen area. Wiping cloth sanitizer solution too strong. Hand washing signage — worn illegible at all hand sinks except women’s restroom, COS.
--------
11-5-21
Fit Republic Lean Kitchen
1002 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Case of bread stored on floor. Microwave dirty. No covered trash can in restroom.
--------
11-21-21
Joy Wok
1416 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Hot holding — middle and north buffet tables not held at 135 degrees of above, COS. Cold holding — holding (peaches-52 degrees, cantaloupe-47 degrees) not held at 41 degrees or below, COS. Unlabeled spray bottle on shelf by sesame oil blend.
Noncritical violations
Not all ingredient bin labels. Box of peas and carrot and black beans on floor of walk-in cooler. Ice scoop laying on soiled cloth towel by ice maker, COS. Torn/dirty door gaskets on cook’s prep table refrigerator doors. Excess ice build-up in ice cream freezer. Hand sink by dishwasher/back door is loose from wall. No hand washing signage. Damaged/rusted lower shelf on table by walk-in cooler. Two ingredient bins (one in rice) with broken/missing lids. Ice maker in kitchen upper bin and baffle is dirty/mildewed. Microwave dirty above cook’s prep table. Ice scoop stored on counter top w/ smaller waitress station, COS. Ice scoop with handle in ice of larger waitress station soda dispenser ice bin, COS. Spillage on wooden shelf by ingredient bins. Pans w/no handles and scoops w/handle in dry ingredient bins. Light covers dirty (dead bugs) in kitchen light covers.
--------
11-30-21
Kawasaki Motors
28147 Business Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seals on salad prep refrigerator doors. Kitchen restroom door not self-closing.
--------
11-19-21
M&M Pub & Grub
115 N. Third St.
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gasket or prep table refrigerator door.
--------
11-17-21
Murphy USA No. 6539
1603 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hot water at hand sink. Under counter water heater not working. Could not locate thermometers in refrigerator units. Badly rusted door frame (near bottom) of restroom door.
--------
11-17-21
Pizza Hut
732 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gasket on No. 2 retarder. Vent cover on salad prep refrigerator unit dirty. Fan covers on pizza oven dirty. Upper ledge of ice maker dirty. Splatter on wall by salad prep. Ceiling and light cover dirty by Ansul Fire Suppression System. Ceiling and vent above north side, front counter is dirty. Cracked light covers in men’s restroom.
--------
11-16-21
The Pub
414 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Top of icemaker is dusty. Wall of ceiling in disrepair in walk-in beer cooler downstairs. No self-closer on ADA restroom door.
--------
11-5-21
Something Country
37799 U.S. Highway 136
Conception, MO 64433
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Dead bugs in light cover in restroom. No hair restraint.
--------
11-30-21
Sonic Drive-In
721 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Backdoor “framing” in disrepair. Ceiling tile missing in bathroom. Cobwebs in light fixture in bathroom hallway, COS. Mop board corners to doorway to soda box room. Unshielded light bulbs. Back kitchen area vents dirty.
--------
11-2-21
Trex Mart No. 8
10043 U.S. Highway 71
Clearmont, MO 64431
Critical violations
One unlabeled spray bottle (pinkish liquid in “ProSafe” sprayer).
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at hand sinks. Uncovered trash can in women’s restroom. Bad door seal to walk-in door to beer cave. Damaged ceiling by pop machine. Damaged ceiling in backroom by ice machine and three-vat sink. Damaged ceiling in by reach-in coolers. Damaged wall — area going into backroom. Mop board missing on wall/hallway to restrooms. Unshielded light bulbs. Broken cover on roller grill. No paper towels at hand sink. Dead bugs in women’s restroom light cover.