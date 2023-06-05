Restaurant Inspections: May 2023

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
5-5-23
Casey’s No. 3130
1719 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.
Noncritical violations
Beer cave door gasket torn/loose toward bottom.
5-11-23
Dollar General No. 7218
925 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at restroom hand sink, COS. Stained ceiling tiles missing in back room. Peeling paint on backroom east wall. Restroom door propped open.
5-11-23
Dollar Tree No. 5177
1402 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Several boxes of food on floor of walk-in freezer. Stained/damaged ceiling tiles. Discussed food handlers training.
5-2-23
Happy Garden
514 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Upper baffle of ice maker has a “slime” mold – needs to be cleaned.
5-4-23
Heritage Smokehouse
216 Jackson St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No self-closer on restroom door.
5-31-23
Highway 136 Roadhouse
602 W. Main St.
Burlington Jct., MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Excess frost and missing door handle on kitchen upright freezer. Ice Scoop with handle in ice of ice machine, COS. Unshielded light bulbs above three-bay sink. Discussed consumer advisory and floors.
5-30-23
Joy Wok
1416 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Cold hold foods not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below: cut melon – 54; cut banana – 58; pudding – 55. Discussed date marking of potentially hazardous food.
Noncritical violations
Not all ingredient bins labeled (rice, flower etc). Broken/missing lids/covers on ingredient bins. Mildew/mold on upper baffle of ice maker in waitress station. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution/bucket. Bowls being used for scoops in ingredient bins – no handles. P-trap leaking on north kitchen hand sink. Damaged tile mop board molding by north hand sink. Damaged floor tile by walk-in freezer, back kitchen door and dishwasher. Employee restroom door (in kitchen) self-closer broke – door standing open. No covered trash can in employee restroom. Back door to kitchen open and screen door in disrepair. Discussed employee food handler training.
5-10-23
Kris & Kates Ice Cream
119 W. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Boxes of cups stored on restroom floor. Improper thawing, COS. No test kits for sanitizer. No thermometer for checking temperature of food. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Pocket door to restroom not self-closing door. No food handler training. Floor dirty along edges and by tubing.
5-4-23
Maryville Country Club
25867 Country Club Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods. Date marking – Items dated 4/19, 4/26 and 11/12. Some cheeses not date marked. Several unlabeled spray bottles.
Noncritical violations
J-cups and hinged container boxes on floor of basement storeroom. Bottom of Thomson upright freezer is dirty. microwave is dirty. Vent hood is dirty. Broken door handle on Hobart refrigerator and Frigidaire upright freezer. Bad/torn door gasket on Frigidaire upright freezer. Excessive frost in Whirlpool upright freezer. No test kits for sanitizer. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Basement ceiling – loose. Floor under prep table needs cleaned - even a decayed mouse in a glue trap was under the table. Discussed ware washing and sanitizing. Discussed food handler classes. (Follow up required.)
5-9-23
Maryville Country Club (follow-up)
25867 Country Club Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Thomson upright freezer being defrosted for cleaning. Vent hood dirty. Broken door handles on Hobart refrigerator and Frigidaire freezer. Bad door gasket on Frigidaire freezer. Excessive frost in Whirlpool freezer (basement) No test kits for sanitizer (ordered). Ceiling tiles loose in basement at foot of stairs. All other violations for 5-4-23 have been corrected.
5-22-23
Nopal
2717 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Can opener dirty, COS. Excessive frost on food packages in walk-in freezer.
Noncritical violations
Doors don’t latch on walk-in cooler and freezer. Excessive frost in walk-in freezer. One dumpster with no lids open.
5-3-23
The Palms Bar & Grill
422 N. Buchanan St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Back prep room can opener very dirty, COS. Refrigerator unit under Charbroiler inadvertently turned off. Turned back on and unit down tot 38 degrees Fahrenheit by end of inspection. Wiping cloth sanitizer too week in the dining area, COS. Unlabeled spray bottle in back prep room, COS.
Noncritical violations
No signage at backroom hand sink, left signage, COS. Ice maker upper inside cabinet and baffle dirty. Not all refrigeration units have thermometers. No test kits for sanitizer. Wiping cloths (bar area) not stored in sanitizer. Ice scoops bar area stored on top of ice chest, soda station – handle in ice, COS. Glassware bar area stored on cloth towels. P-Trap broken at bar hand sink, which is currently running into a bucket that is overflowing and running into the floor drain. Flooring peeled up in walk-in cooler. Several missing and loose ceiling tiles in back room areas. Discussed food handler training.
5-19-23
Rick’s Country Store
301 S. 1st St.
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Leakage coming from under Frigidaire freezer.
5-11-23
Scooters Coffee
1308 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Wiping cloth sanitizer solution too week, COS.
Noncritical violations
Damaged ceiling tiles. No food handler training.
5-18-23
Senor Burrito
121 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Cold hold foods in three-door refrigerator not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below: beef – 54; cheese – 53; chicken – 47. Temperature goes up throughout the day. Dead roaches in small electrical room.
Noncritical violations
Splatter on outside of ice maker by trash can. Bad door seals on kitchen prep table refrigerator. Vent hood dirty. Stained ceiling tiles in restroom. Kitchen ceilings dirty around HVAC vents. Floors dirty along walls and under equipment. Discussed wiping cloths.
5-12-23
Simply Siam
314 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost in large chest freezer. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solutions. Hardwood flooring in dish room not sealed. Floor under kitchen equipment have buildup and debris.
5-26-23
SQRL 1405 (Jct. T)
19560 U.S. Highway 71
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
Several dead bugs throughout.
Noncritical violations
Uncovered/unshielded bulbs by soda dispensing area. No food handler training. Ceased food cooking operation until kitchen is upgraded.
5-18-23
Turkey Run Flea Market food tent
Parnell, MO 64475
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Sanitizer test kit not available on site.