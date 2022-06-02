Restaurant Inspections: May 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
5-18-22
Dollar General No. 7218
925 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal to reach-in refrigerator (hot dog and egg unit). Damaged/missing floor tile by chip aisle. Damaged/stained ceiling tiles in main store area. Back storeroom ceiling dirty and in disrepair. Back storeroom walls have peeling paint. Restroom exhaust vent is dirty. There is also a musty smell in the restroom.
--------
5-4-22
Dollar Tree No. 5177
1402 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Could not locate thermometers in all refrigeration unites. The thermometer in walk-in freezer is broke and the one in the walk-in cooler is not accurate. Damaged/stained ceiling tiles – worse in middle store room, north wall and above frozen foods and dairy case units. Ceiling fan dusty and hanging loose in men’s restroom.
--------
5-13-22
Eugene Field Elementary School
418 E. Second St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
One excessively dented can of mixed fruit, COS. Dead roach in floor drain by walk-in cooler.
Noncritical violations
Dirty ceiling by HVAC vent
in dish room.
--------
5-16-22
Goff Home Grocery
119 W. Main St.
Burlington Jct. 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bin labeled “sugar” has flour in it. Flour scoop handle in the flour.
--------
5-5-22
Jefferson C-123 School District
37614 U.S. Highway 136
Conception Jct., MO 64434
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
5-16-22
Junction T
19560 U.S. Highway 71
Burlington Jct., MO 64428
Critical violations
Table cloth on food prep table. Cheese, buns and hot dogs stored in with live bait. Food packages not date marked once opened (Hot dogs, etc.) Need a hand sink near food prep area. Ants on prep table.
Noncritical violations
Broken microwave door. Not all hot and cold holding units have thermometers. (COS on hot holding.) No test kits for sanitizer. No thermometer for cooks to use. Cooks utensils stored in cardboard box lined with a towel. Need to be a nonporous cleanable surface. Light cover missing by walk-in cooler. No food handler training.
--------
5-11-22
Maryville High School
1429 S. Munn Ave.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No back siphon device on hoses to mop basin.
Noncritical violations
Soda cans/bottles in undrained ice.
--------
5-10-22
Maryville Middle School
525 South Hills Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Milk cooler has excessive frost on student side and a bad door seal. Bad door seal to walk-in cooler. Delfield three-door refrigerator has bad door seals on the middle door and right hand door.
--------
5-4-22
North Nodaway
R-VI Elementary School
201 E. Sixth St.
Pickering, MO 64476
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
5-3-22
North Nodaway
R-VI High/Junior High School
705 E. Barnard Road
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
One box of “Clear Hinged” containers on floor of storeroom, COS. Upper baffle of ice maker developing a pink slime/mold. A few stained ceiling tiles in dining area, one above ice maker and one in corner by dishwasher.
--------
5-6-22
Northeast Nodaway
R-V School District
126 S. High School Ave.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Upper/interior baffle of ice machine starting to develop some mildew. Flooring under dishwasher line has tiles missing.
--------
5-20-22
(Turkey Run Flea Market event)
Pop Henry
33982 State Route NN
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
5-2-22
Rick’s Country Store
301 S. First St.
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Broken light cover above three-vat sink and one cracked above oven.
--------
5-20-22
(Turkey Run Flea Market event)
Rust Bucket Ice Cream
33982 State Route NN
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Overhead protection. Fly protection when needed.
--------
5-20-22
Scooter’s Coffee
1308 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Sanitizer solution too week, COS.
Noncritical violations
Box of cups stored on floor by basement stairs. Stained ceiling tiles above ice maker and service side are missing ceiling tiles by door to service area in backroom and above muffin display.
--------
5-20-22
Snowie NW Missouri
22727 State Highway 148
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No handwashing signage, COS. No thermometer in chest freezer.
--------
5-2-22
South Nodaway R-IV School District
209 Moorhouse St.
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of chicken nuggets is on floor in walk-in freezer. Box of pizza sauce is on the floor in the dry storeroom. Bags of carrots are on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Bad door gaskets on walk-in freezer door.
--------
5-20-22
Turkey Run Flea Market Event
33982 State Route NN
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Sanitizer test kit not available.