Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
3-6-23
Casey’s General Store No. 2469
1520 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Some ice cream tubs on floor of walk-in freezer, COS. Box of Oreos on floor in front of back exit, COS. Box of hinged containers on floor in kitchen, COS. Excessive frost in walk-in freezer. Discussed backroom hand sink. Three reach-in door seals torn and beer cave door seal is bad. Hot chocolate machine and coffee creamer dispenser dirty. Sandwich prep refrigerator bottom dirty. Several stained ceiling tiles in backroom.
--------
3-9-23
Clear Creek Grill and Bar
103 N. Depot St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No consumer advisory statement. Dishwasher out of sanitizer and detergent, COS.
Noncritical violations
No paper towels at hand sink. Cook without beard restraint, COS. Discussed cutting board storage and women’s restroom vanity.
--------
3-6-23
Dollar General No. 24586
18958 U.S. Highway 136
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-3-23
Domino’s Pizza
1006 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No hot water available at hand sinks (faucet bad).
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal on back exit door.
--------
3-27-23
El Maguey
964 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Cut lime mixed in ice at bar, addressed. Queso cheese sauce not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.
Noncritical violations
White buckets not all labeled and tubs (Flower?, Rice and beans) not labeled and not covered. No handwashing signage at hand sinks (4) – left signs, COS. Rusty wire shelves in kitchen “Pepsi” sliding door refrigerator. Cardboard on shelving above bins/tubs of flower, rice and beans. Bowls used as scoop (two) in white buckets of ingredients/spices. Dumpsters lids open.
--------
3-2-23
Gray’s Oil & Gasoline
22979 U.S. Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Door gaskets on Crosly & Kenmore freezers are torn. Leakage around exhaust of Blogett oven. No hand washing signage in restrooms. Discussed carpeting in freezer and dented cans.
--------
3-14-23
Hy-Vee Chinese Express
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bowl without handle in corn starch. Missing ceiling tile by walk-in freezer.
--------
3-14-23
Hy-Vee Dining
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Drink area cabinets, one broken door hinge and one loose handle. Bad door gasket on prep table. Flooring pitted.
--------
3-28-23
KFC
1622 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
North lobby trash bin – door broken off frame. South lobby bench seats torn. Power soak wall and caulking stained (But much improved). HVAC vent and ceiling tiles dirty around three-bay back sink area, water heater and a few in lobby. Wall by front doors warped/loose. Women’s restroom stall door frame broken loose from wall. Discussed formica on doors.
--------
3-21-23
Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District
318 S. Taylor St.
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-2-23
Nopal (pre-opening inspection)
2717 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-23-23
North Nodaway R-VI Elementary School
201 E. 6th St.
Pickering, MO 64476
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-23-23
North Nodaway R-VI High School
705 E. Barnard Road
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None. Discussed ceiling tiles and light covers.
--------
3-16-23
St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School
315 S. Davis St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-23-23
The Power House
424 N. Buchanan St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-17-23
Tuck Point Bar & Grill
101 S. Main St.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gasket on prep table, refrigerator and True two-door refrigerator.
--------
3-3-23
Walmart Deli
1605 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
A few missing and damaged ceiling tiles in warewashing area.
--------
3-17-23
William Coy’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant
1 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Raw chicken stored on tray with beef, COS.
Noncritical violations
A few boxes of meat items stored on floor of freezer. Improper thawing – Actually thawing under cold running water which is correct, but using the hand sinks to do so, so cannot wash hands properly. No hair or beard restraints.