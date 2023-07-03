Restaurant Inspections: June 2023

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
6-8-23
Goldie’s Cafe (Formerly The Stack Shack)
22783 U.S. Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
GE Refrigerator not keeping food at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below (milk 46, Peppers 47)
Noncritical violations
Pop and water bottles stored in undrained ice, COS. Vent hood dirty. Thermometers missing in refrigerator/freezers. No sanitizer test kit. No thermometer for cook to use. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Backdoor propped open. Discussed electrical outlet – conduit through floor rusted off, outlet laying on floor (Safety hazard). Discussed food handler training.
6-7-23
Pizza Hut
732 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Sauce held in cayenne warmer at 98 degrees Fahrenheit, required to be held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, COS. Warmer had accidentally gotten shut off. Dishwasher not sanitizing – chemical jug empty, replaced, COS.
Noncritical violations
Several flies noted caused by backdoor propped open; had been open for power washing/deep cleaning. Closed now, COS.
6-9-23
Rexius Nutritioon
830 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of 32 oz drink cups stored on floor, COS. No thermometer in refrigerator. Particle board shelving, not sealed or painted. Ice scoop handle in ice. No mop board/moulding along walls. Pocket door (no self closer, but closed). One server without hair restrained. No one on duty with food handler training.
6-26-23
Katsion’s Cold Treats (Pre-inspection)
119 Franklin Place
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Need thermometer in treat bin. Need food establishment permit. Will email application.
Noncritical violations
None.
6-29-23
Northwest Missouri State University
Campus Dining (Sodexo)
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dirty can openers by MG3 freezer and by hand sink in room with steam kettles. Maintenance tools (Keller) on food contact surfaces and some food prep happening beside it. Sani bucket concentration – OK, new chemical and test strops weren’t right. Facility had correct one. Back flow device by steam kettles have no tag for yearly inspection.
Noncritical violations
Box of paper hot cups on floor in hallway behind Grill Station. No hand washing signage at all hand sink (except restroom.) Broken door on PM-3 refrigerator. Lots of fresh fruits — apples bananas and oranges — stored on top of central dishwasher. Missing ceiling tiles: hallway behind Grill Station, outside office area, one in freezer hallwaya nd sevearl in Mongolian Grill hallway.
6-9-23
Rexius Nutrition
1621 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Chest freezer has excessive frost.
6-26-23
Starbucks Coffee No. 66118
1621 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Annual back flow device inspection – main building – no tag/smaller unit, tag inspection date 02-01-2021
Noncritical violations
Not all cooling/freezing units have thermometers. Women’s restroom door dragging, not fully self-closing.
6-9-23
The Hangar
1602 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle (blue liquid) in kitchen. Wiping cloth sanitizer too weak.
Noncritical violations
A few boxes of food containers (Solo cup, 4 oz. portion cups, lids) stored on floor. Dirty/stained carpet in back storeroom. Splatter (walls, floors, ceiling) in soda box area. Not all refrigerator units have thermometers. Discussed restroom walls and food handler training. Course offered the first Thursday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at statefoodsafety.com.
6-27-23
Trexmart No. 8
10043 U.S. Highway 71
Clearmont, MO 64421
Critical violations
One unlabeled spray bottle.
Noncritical violations
Ice bagged on premises is unlabeled. Bag labeled as Trexcon, Inc. 802 Mitchell Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64503 816-232-8494 – needs store location where actually made/bagged. Boxes of food (hot dogs etc.) on floor of walk-in freezer. Beer Cave door drags – will not completely close. Not all refrigerator units have thermometers. Both restroom exhaust fan light covers are dirty. Some cooks hair not restrained. Discussed food handler training.