Restaurant Inspections: June 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
6-23-22
A&G Restaurant
208 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Two new hose bids without anti-siphon device - ordered.
Noncritical violations
Not all ingredient bins labeled (worn off). Several prep tables with bad door gaskets and icemaker door gasket bad — service tech scheduled to replace 6/27. Dishwasher hood and wall by disposal is dirty. Dirty ceilings around HVAC vents.
--------
6-14-22
Burger King
1601 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ice chute dirty on lobby soda dispenser – not food contact side.
--------
6-22-22
Conception Abbey
37174 State Highway VV
Conception, MO 64433
Critical violations
Spray wand at dishwasher station able to hang below rim of sink. Gnats in dish room and dead bugs in light covers.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal to walk-in freezer. Ice/frost buildup in walk-in freezer. Broken door closer to trash room. Dish room ceiling dirty. Ceramic tiles missing near ceiling behind dishwasher. Cobwebs in upper window area of dry storage. Bad door seal on Hussman four-door refrigerator.
--------
6-29-22
El Maguey
964 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Queso cheese sauce held at 118 degrees Fahrenheit, food code states it should be held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage. Wooden “mat” under Hobar mixer dirty and in disrepair – not cleanable. Hand sink faucet by two-bay sink drips. Bad door seal and lid on large chest freezer. Bad door seal on white upright freezer. Excessive frost in white upright freezer. Dumpster lids open. Back door propped open.
--------
6-29-22
Finish Line
620 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of pineapple juice on floor as well as some orange juice and Snapple drinks (in process of stocking). Mildew on ceiling of Beer Cave. Bad door seal on Beer Cave door. Excessive frost in ice cream chest freezer. A few loose/stained ceiling tiles. A few damaged missing floor tiles. Unshielded lights in back storeroom.
--------
6-3-22
Hype Nutrition
830 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Ice scoop in container half full of water – COS.
Noncritical violations
Particle board shelving not sealed or painted. No thermometer in refrigerator. No mop board/molding along wall. No self-closer on restroom door. Outside door propped open, COS.
--------
6-30-22
Jimmy John’s
1005 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Upper inside ledge of icemaker getting a slime/mold buildup, COS. Caulking around hand sink in disrepair. HVAC vents by three-bay sink dirty.
--------
6-16-22
Junction T (follow up)
19560 U.S. Highway 71
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
Need hand sink near food prep area.
Noncritical violations
No thermometer for cooks to use. No food handler training – left card. All other violations from May 16 inspection have been corrected.
--------
6-13-22
Kona Ice of Clinton, DeKalb & Andrew
Out of Maysville, MO 64469
Set up at MMC-M and the Maryville Aquatic Center
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
6-1-22
Kool Kats
811 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle by three-vat sink.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage in restroom. No self-closer on restroom in use. Other restroom used for storage has spring closer. Plastic/disposable cup used for scoop in ice machine. Wall around wall AC unit is in disrepair. Doors to the outside were open/no screening.
--------
6-13-22
Mosaic Medical
Center - Maryville
2016 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Some rusting on dry storage shelves. Damaged flooring around tilt kettle.
--------
6-10-22
Nodaway County Senior Center
1214 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Several salad items not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
Noncritical violations
Milk covered in ice. Surface rust showing on interior walls and door of walk-in cooler.
--------
6-30-22
Pizza Ranch
215 Che Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dirty can opener – one by back door is worst.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at hand sink. Rusted bottom shelf on table in dish room. Torn door gasket on door to walk-in cooler. Torn door gaskets on Delfield cooler. Microwaves dirty – pasta under plate. Ceiling tiles are missing above Delfield cooler. Some staining visible throughout ceiling. Dish room floor in disrepair — scheduled for shut down July 11-13 to redo flooring.
--------
6-7-22
Rexius Nutrition
1506 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No signage at hand sink, COS. Excessive frost in chest freezer.
--------
6-7-22
Saints Ice LLC
1400 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
6-7-22
Sonic Drive-In
721 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Cobwebs in light fixture, COS.
Noncritical violations
Excessive spillage in bottom of soft serve machine. “Batter Bins” – labels worn off on two. Excessive spillage in dumpster area and door in disrepair. Floor in soda box room is dirty. A ceiling panel is missing in restroom. Unshielded lights.
--------
6-29-22
Starbucks No. 66118
1621 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Not all refrigeration units have thermometers.
--------
6-28-22
The Palms Bar & Grill
422 N. Buchanan St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No consumer advisory on menu.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage. Exposed wooden blocking for knife holder and shelving not sealed or painted. Not all refrigeration units have thermometers. Back door propped open – no screening.