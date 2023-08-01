Restaurant Inspections: July 2023

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
None. Discussed temps sandwich ingredients and one women’s restroom stool.
Ice bagged on site not labeled with store name and address. Reach-in cooler door by beer cave door, not fully shutting/latching. Ceiling tiles stained in restroom. Unshielded lights in back storeroom.
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
None. Discussed flooring.
Ice scoop sitting on top of machine, needs to be stored in clean container or tray or in ie with handle out of ice. Ice scoop at soda bin for drive-thru handle in ice. Top side of lobby duct work is very dusty. Both restroom doors drag, doors won’t fully close on their own.
Superior refrigerator not maintaining foods at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. (Need to move to walk-in cooler until unit is repaired.)
Wooden shelving not sealed or painted.
Backflow device has no annual inspection (DNR regulation). Unlabeled spray bottle.
Several boxes of cups on the floor. No signage on public restroom hand sink. Self-closer spring broke on restroom door.
Floor under grill and fryers have grease and grime buildup. A few broken tiles.
Mozingo Recreation Park - Golf
Box of lids on the floor in the back room and a box of food trays on wet towel on floor of backroom kitchen area. No paper towels at hand sink. Could not locate thermometer in refrigerator or probe type for cooks to use to check temperature of hot dogs and brats. Top inside of ice bin of ice maker is mildewed.
Nodaway County Senior Center
None. Discussed shelving.
Boxes (cups and sauces) on floor, COS. A few bench seats worn/torn – not easily cleanable. Bad gaskets 1 - Delfield (dough) refrigerator 2 – Walk-in cooler doors. Scoop handle in food of pizza prep table, COS. Discussed food handler training.
William Coy’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Back hand sink has no paper towels, COS. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution. Ice scoop (wait station) stored on window ledge, COS. Excessive grease under fryers.