Restaurant Inspections: January 2023

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
1-11-23
Dairy Queen
1912 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Wiping cloth container sanitizer too weak.
Noncritical violations
Lid broken/sprung on refrigerator unit next to slushie machine. Ice scoop sitting on top of ice machine, needs to be kept in a clean holder or in ice with the handle out of ice. Vents missing above toaster area. Odors in women’s restroom. Caulking dirty around stools of both restrooms.
1-12-23
Dixie Rose Cafe
202 N. Highway 148
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Contact paper on shelves. Could not locate sanitizer test kids. Women’s restroom door propped open, COS.
1-27-23
Eugene Field Elementary
418 E. Second St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
1-13-23
Jefferson C-123
37614 U.S. Highway 136
Conception Junction, MO 64434
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
1-13-23
Joy Wok
1416 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Ice maker bin dirty/mildewed. Unlabeled spray bottles.
Noncritical violations
Several boxes of food items on floor of walk-in freezer. Broken and missing lids on ingredient bins. A couple band/torn door gaskets on cook’s prep tables, others stiff. All steam table cabinets need to be cleaned. Many bench seats and padded chairs are worn/ripped, not cleanable. Pans used for scoops – no handles and scoops with handles in ingredients. Broken floor tiles by walk-in freezer. Standing water under soda racks. Bad leakage around men’s restroom toilet – best guess tank to bowl leaking. Self-closer on employee restroom door is broken. Discussed food handler training, proper storage and date marking. (Re-inspection required)
1-23-23
Maryville High School
1429 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Note: “Walk-in cooler down since Thursday, part in today, being repaired at time of inspection.” “Some fresh produce … down to 41 degrees Fahrenheit by 11:45 a.m. and moved to salad bar.”
Noncritical violations
None.
1-20-23
Maryville Middle School
525 South Hills Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of chips on floor of dry storeroom. Bad door gaskets (on two of the three doors) on the three-door Delfield Refrigerator. Flour bin lid duct taped. Discussed food handlers training
1-6-23
McDonald’s
1106 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Creamer dispenser tubes not cut diagonally, COS. Grease (?) dripping from drain line in breakroom. Unshielded light bulb in basement dry storage. Discussed hair restraints.
1-13-23
Northeast Nodaway
R-V School District
126 S. High School Ave.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
Wiping cloth sanitizer too weak
Noncritical violations
Floor dirty behind ice machine. Missing tiles under dishwasher. Unauthorized personnel (teacher) in food prep area. Discussed thermometers.
1-19-23
South Nodaway
R-IV School District
209 Morehouse St.
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of frozen strawberries on floor of walk-in freezer.
1-10-23
Taco Johns
1015 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Shelving in drawers in disrepair: under soda dispensers (lobby), by straw storage, behind prep area. Flooring under deep fryers looks like a “floating floor” type material, not durable for a commercial establishment, not adequately cleanable. Caulking around men’s restroom stool peeling, not easily cleanable. Note: new ownership Pentex Restaurant Group, of Fargo, North Dakota. Discussed sewer backup from city street work (repaired) and proper procedures for the future.