Restaurant Inspections: January 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.
--------
1-13-22
A&G Restaurant
208 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Garlic bread/pizza oven due for cleaning. Grease spillage under fryers. A few scoops with handles in food such as rice, flour.
--------
1-28-22
Dairy Queen
1912 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost in chest freezer under broiler. Racks dirty above toaster, potato/fry slicer area. FreeStyle Soda dispenser dirty. Hole in wall by lid storage. Broken tile, hole in floor by walk-in area. Dirty light covers above electrical panels above three-bay sink area and break room bench. Dirty HVAC vents above drive-thru soda dispenser and toaster, potato slicer area.
--------
1-5-22
El Maguey
964 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Queso cheese sauce held at 104 degrees Fahrenheit, which should be at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, COS.
Noncritical violations
No handwashing signage at bar hand sink, men’s room sink or hand sink by two-bay sink in kitchen. Rusty wire shelves in “Pepsi” sliding door refrigerator by ice machine. Bad door seal on white upright freezer. Excessive frost in white upright freezer. Not all refrigeration units have thermometers. Upper ledge on ice machine baffle is dirty. Faucets at bar three-bay sink, handsink by two-bay kitchen sink and two-bay kitchen sink do not shut off completely. Restroom doors are not self-closing.
--------
1-10-22
Gray Oil and Gasoline
22979 U.S. Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
One bag of great northern beans and one bag of sugar on floor by ice maker. Bad door seal on Crosley upright freezer and Kenmore upright freezer. No test kits for sanitizer. Carpeted floor in walk-in freezer. Wall worn and in disrepair by two-bay sink.
--------
1-27-22
Happy Garden
514 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Hose on utility sink faucet in sink without back siphonage prevention, COS.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal on older chest freezer in back storeroom. Several of the lobby chairs seat padding worn/torn. Bowls without handles used as scoops in flour and starch bins, COS. Hole in wall from door handle in men’s restroom.
--------
1-13-22
Horace Mann Laboratory School
Northwest Missouri State University
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
1-11-22
Jefferson C-123
School District
37614 U.S. Highway 136
Conception Junction, MO 64434
Critical violations
Can opener dirty, COS.
Noncritical violations
Box of breadsticks on floor in walk-in freezer.
--------
1-11-22
KFC
1622 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Spray wand and Power Soak Station able to hang below rim of sinks.
Noncritical violations
Coupling to Power Soak Station spray wand is leaking. Vent hoods due for cleaning, the east one more than the west one. Wall by Power Soak Station stained. Damaged wall/mop board area by walk-ins. The middle is worse by back kitchen handsink and Power Soak Station and three-bay sink. HVAC vents dirty by oil tanks and fryers. Several worn, torn and damaged booths in lobby. Odors in men’s restroom, wax ring or stool?
--------
1-31-22
McDonald’s
1106 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Spray wand on three-bay sink hanging below rim of sink.
Noncritical violations
“Defrost” dripping on buns in freezer, COS. Bad door gasket on salad refrigerator. HVAC vent dirty above ice maker.
--------
1-24-22
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville
2016 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
A few dry storage shelves rusted. Scoops with handles in flour and sugar bins. Air handling vents a few dirty and ceiling around vents stained. Floor in general has some buildup, staining around tables and high-traffic areas. Some debris under tables and equipment.
--------
1-28-22
North Nodaway
R-VI Elementary School
201 E. Sixth St.
Pickering, MO 64476
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost buildup in Whirlpool upright freezer.
--------
1-27-22
North Nodaway R-VI
Junior High/High School
705 E. Barnard St.
Hopkins, MO 64461
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
A few stained ceiling tiles in dining area, one above ice maker and one above garbage disposal.
--------
1-7-22
South Nodaway
R-IV School District
209 Morehouse Road
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bags of carrots stored on floor of walk-in cooler.
--------
1-11-22
Taco John’s
1015 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dead bugs (cockroaches) in restroom light covers — women’s is worse.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gasket on freezer by fryer. Missing ceiling tile in women’s restroom. Several tiles missing by lobby soda dispenser. Some tiles stained and dirty by vents. Broken light cover by CO2 tank in back room. Light covers dirty throughout kitchen area. HVAC vents and return air registers, vents dirty — and some rusted — in kitchen and lobby areas. Rough caulking around men’s stool in men’s restroom, not easily cleanable.
--------
1-31-22
Walmart Deli
1605 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
One missing ceiling tile in warewashing room and two with holes.
--------
1-14-22
West Nodaway
R-I School District
17665 U.S. Highway 136
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Floor dirty under and around dishwasher booster. Floor damaged by McCall refrigerator. Floor worn in walk-in cooler.